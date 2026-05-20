Built for performance: Engineering your equity portfolio

Lessons from engineering, racing and markets

In high‑performance motor racing, success is rarely about a single heroic decision in the driver’s seat. Research suggests that 88% of outcomes are dictated by the car itself, not the individual driver. The driver matters, but only once the engineering foundations are right.

In equity investing, stock selection gets the attention – but long‑term outcomes are often driven by the portfolio’s underlying exposures. So, the real question isn’t “Which stocks?” It’s “Which exposures are we intentionally taking – and are they engineered to hold up across cycles?”

Source: Bayesian Analysis of Formula One Race Results: Disentangling Driver Skill and Constructor Advantage – Journal of Quantitative Analysis in Sport.