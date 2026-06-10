Podcast: The Discipline of Doubt with Andrew Hall
What if the key to better investing is not greater confidence, but better doubt? Andrew Hall explores how elite investors embed scepticism into their process, using self-awareness, behavioural controls, and a short seller’s mindset to interrogate every idea. This episode of the Brilliant Investment Thinkers podcast examines compounders versus improvers, the behavioural pitfalls in decision making, and why process transparency remains critical for adviser conviction.