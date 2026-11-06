For sovereigns, the role of ETFs is expanding into a tool for all seasons

Role of ETFs in institutional portfolios

Passive equity and passive fixed income ETFs are by some distance the dominant forms across both groups. Particularly among sovereign wealth funds, thematic ETFs are gaining ground. Several respondents described using them to gain targeted exposure to structural investment themes, including the energy transition, digital infrastructure, and technology, without the lead time required to build internal capability or appoint a specialist manager. An APAC investment sovereign said thematic ETFs allow exposure to specific ideas "without building positions stock by stock." Institutions can also participate and learn about a structural theme at modest scale while they decide whether to build a more substantial internal programme. For central banks, commodity ETFs serve as efficient gold exposure without the operational requirements of physical bullion, a well-established and growing use case.

Active ETFs are a growing interest

Active ETFs remain at an early stage of adoption, with most respondents yet to implement them. Among sovereign wealth funds, 7% are already allocating and a further 26% are considering it. "Active ETFs can offer better risk control than plain passive exposure, with lower costs and simpler implementation," said one APAC investment sovereign.

One European liability sovereign said while the attractions are real, in principle, fee levels relative to directly managed or delegated mandates remain a barrier. Another said the argument was straightforward: "We buy active management for 10 to 15 basis points. There is no advantage for us in an active ETF at this point." An APAC investment sovereign said the institution was taking a cautious approach and wanted to see a longer track record before committing.

ESG and alternative adoptions are slowly growing

ESG and alternative ETFs show a similar pattern of moderate interest and adoption (Figure 5). Among central banks, 12% are already allocating to ESG ETFs. For central banks moving into equities for the first time, Paris-aligned or broad ESG indices offer a practical way to meet governance and mandate requirements without building a bespoke framework.

For sovereign wealth funds, the constraint on ESG ETFs is often about control, with concerns a passive wrapper cannot deliver the targeted implementation sustainability objectives require. Several respondents described passive ESG wrappers as containing companies they would not want to own, with index construction and reporting standards not meeting their requirements.

For alternative ETFs, the question was often whether a listed wrapper can genuinely deliver the characteristics that make alternatives attractive in the first place — illiquidity premia, low correlation to public markets, and differentiated return streams. A longer track record might help answer this.

Conclusion: ETFs are taking a broader role

ETFs are taking on a broader role across sovereign portfolios, though the reasons often vary considerably by institution type. Active, ESG, and alternative ETFs adoption remains selective. The institutions furthest along on ETF usage are those that have been clearest about what role the wrapper is playing. The trajectory of adoption points firmly toward a more embedded role across both institution types.

The study suggests ETFs are being used where institutions place greater importance on implementation speed, liquidity, transparency and operational simplicity, while other approaches may offer greater scope for customisation and control. The evidence supports the following: Passive equity and fixed income ETFs are established. Thematic ETFs have a credible implementation and learning role. Active ETFs face cost and track-record hurdles. Meanwhile, ESG ETFs face customisation and control constraints. Alternative ETFs face a more fundamental question about whether the wrapper preserves the true desired exposure.

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2026 Global Sovereign Asset Management Study