Profile

David Nadel is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Equities team at Invesco. In this role, he is focused on international small- and mid-company strategies.

David joined Invesco in 2019. Prior to joining the firm, he was a principal at The Royce Funds, where he founded and managed the firm’s international investing practice. During his 13-year tenure there, David lead-managed an international small/mid-cap growth fund, and sole-managed a global small/mid-cap growth fund. Before joining Royce, he was an Institutional Investor-ranked analyst, and then managed international small/mid-cap strategies for Pequot Capital and Neuberger Berman. David started his career in 1992 with Lazard Freres' mergers and acquisitions team, and worked in Hong Kong for Value Partners, a prominent hedge fund.

David earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School, an AM from Harvard University, and a BA degree, magna cum laude, from Williams College, where he was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.

success failure

Start the conversation.

To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here. 

Start the conversation.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.