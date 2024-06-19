Devin Armstrong is a Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Lead for the Large-Cap Deep Value strategy and Director of US Value Research.

Mr. Armstrong joined Invesco in 2010 when the firm combined with Van Kampen and Morgan Stanley's retail investment management business. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2004, where he served as a member of the US research team before becoming a portfolio manager. Prior to that, he was a research associate at William Blair & Company and a senior analyst at Ibbotson Associates. Mr. Armstrong has been in the industry since 1997.

Mr. Armstrong earned BS degrees in psychology and finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Columbia University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.