Erhard Radatz

Erhard was appointed Global Head of Portfolio Management in 2024 with responsibility for the implementation and communication of equity factor and systematic Multi Asset strategies globally. In his role, he oversees the client portfolio management activities with team members in Melbourne, Tokyo and Frankfurt and the portfolio construction and trading team based in Frankfurt and New York. He also serves as a member of the IQS Global Management Team (GMT) responsible for strategic planning and direction for the IQS group and coordination of research and portfolio management activities.

Erhard joined Invesco in 2017 as a portfolio manager focusing on balanced accounts and capital protected products. Furthermore, Erhard contributed throughout his career to the sustainability efforts focusing on integrating ESG aspects into the systematic investment process. He started his career as a portfolio manager in Deutsche Asset Management’s institutional Multi Asset and Risk Overlay team. Erhard holds a Master’s degree in Theoretical Physics from the Humboldt University Berlin.