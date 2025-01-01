Paul Triggiani

Profile

Paul is a Managing Director and Head of Distressed Credit at Invesco. In this role, he is focused on credit opportunities, distressed debt and special situations investments.



Prior to joining the firm, Paul was a managing director of H.I.G. Bayside Capital, where he focused on control and non-control distressed debt and credit opportunities. Prior to Bayside, he was a managing director of Strategic Value Partners with responsibility for distressed and special situations investments in general industrials, oil and gas, building products, homebuilding, infrastructure, gaming and financials. While at Strategic Value Partners, Paul was co-head of US corporate investments and was a member of the investment committee, which approved distressed-for-control and private equity investments. Prior to Strategic Value Partners, he was a partner at Heartland Industrial Partners LP, a leveraged buyout firm focused on industrial companies. Paul began his career at Goldman, Sachs & Co. as an investment banker in the corporate finance and real estate departments.



Paul earned a BA degree in English literature from Northwestern University and an MBA degree from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.