Rising Treasury yields: Recalibration, not rupture

Markets and Economy Above the Noise: Solid ground for markets
Higher gas prices may hurt sentiment, but tight credit spreads, restrained leverage growth, and strong earnings have supported markets.
Higher Treasury yields appeared to reflect a recalibration driven by growth and term premium, not a rupture in confidence in US debt.
Long-term inflation expectations remained relatively contained despite higher energy prices, suggesting to me that many investors still believe inflation can be managed.
Markets haven’t shown broad signs of stress, so far. Treasury auctions, the US dollar, credit spreads, and stocks suggest markets have generally absorbed higher rates without a broad disruption.
My parents were fans of the TV show Sanford and Son. The Redd Foxx comedy aired on NBC from 1972 to 1975, ending just before I was born. I’ve never actually seen an episode, but that didn’t stop it from being part of my childhood. My parents quoted it constantly. Any time something went wrong, or we surprised them in ways children tend to do, they’d clutch their chests, lean back, and declare, with theatrical distress, “It’s the big one. You hear that, Elizabeth. I’m coming to join you.” Of course, neither Fred Sanford nor my parents were having heart attacks, but instead overreacting to situations.
I found myself thinking about that line last week.
US Treasury yields moved higher, and the reaction in parts of the investment community felt familiar.1 There was a sense that this might finally be it. The long-anticipated break in the Treasury market. The moment when deficits matter, when buyers disappear, when rates surge well beyond growth, and valuations adjust across all asset classes. In other words, the “big one.”
The idea isn’t new. I’ve been hearing some versions of it since the beginning of my career, nearly three decades ago. The argument has always been that US debt is unsustainable and that interest rates must eventually reflect that reality. And yet, here we are with the feared break not materializing.
The recent move in rates is worth unpacking because the drivers of the move matter. If this were truly the “big one,” we’d likely expect to see inflation expectations become unanchored. Despite the surge in energy prices,2 that hasn’t happened. Inflation expectations have remained relatively contained.3 That’s an important signal. It suggests that many investors still have confidence that inflation can be managed over time.
Instead, the move higher in yields appeared to reflect a combination of modestly stronger growth expectations and an increase in the term premium. The growth component isn’t surprising when viewed through the lens of earnings. US corporate earnings have remained resilient so far, reinforcing the idea that the economy has remained on a solid footing.4
The term premium story is more nuanced. Part of the adjustment seems tied to the belief that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may need to keep policy tighter for longer or even raise rates further. Markets are recalibrating around that possibility.5 But here again, there’s a reason for skepticism. With long-term inflation expectations still contained, it isn’t clear that the Fed will ultimately need to lean as aggressively as the market has considered.
Perhaps most importantly, the broader market reaction doesn’t align with a true stress event in my opinion. Treasury auctions have generally been absorbed without issue,6 which I believe argues against the idea that many investors are stepping away from funding US debt. The US dollar has been strengthening this month, which typically doesn’t suggest a loss of confidence in US assets.7 Also, credit spreads remained tight, an indication that investors aren’t demanding significantly more compensation for risk.8 And stocks have been able to digest higher rates without significant disruption.9
With apologies to Redd Foxx, this doesn’t look like the big one to me. What we’re seeing looks more like a recalibration rather than a rupture. I suspect that higher gasoline prices are likely to act as a drag on growth in the coming months, which should, over time, help bring rates back down. And it’s worth remembering how Sanford and Son ended. Not with Fred Sanford succumbing to one of his many dramatic episodes, but with him delivering a valedictory speech at his high school graduation. The “big one” never quite arrived.
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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May 25
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US
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Memorial Day holiday
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US markets are closed
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May 26
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US
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Consumer confidence
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Offers a read on household sentiment and the outlook for consumer spending
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May 28
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US
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Gross domestic product (GDP), personal income, and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation
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Key batch of data on growth, spending, and inflation that could shape Federal Reserve expectations
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US
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Durable goods orders and jobless claims
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Help gauge business demand and the labor market
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Japan
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Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI)
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Early signal on inflation trends and potential Bank of Japan policy implications
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May 29
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Eurozone
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Inflation data
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Could influence expectations for European Central Bank policy and the path of rates
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UK
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Mortgage approvals
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Provides insight into housing activity and credit conditions in the UK economy
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May 31
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China
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Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs)
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Shows whether manufacturing and services activity in China is improving or weakening
Higher gas prices may hurt sentiment, but tight credit spreads, restrained leverage growth, and strong earnings have supported markets.
Markets can appear to ignore scary headlines without behaving irrationally, and disruption can still be consistent with resilience, adaptation, and renewal.
Why have markets moved higher despite ongoing risks? Government spending, strong corporate earnings, and signs of economic resilience have helped.
Important information
NA5516947
Image: Bloomberg Creative / Getty
Some references are US-specific and may not apply to Canada.
All data is based on the US dollar.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure.
Credit spread is the difference in yield between bonds of similar maturity but with different credit quality.
Earnings per share (EPS) refers to a company’s total earnings divided by the number of outstanding shares.
The federal funds rate is the rate at which banks lend balances to each other overnight.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) program measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services.
Personal consumption expenditures (PCE), or the PCE Index, measures price changes in consumer goods and services. Expenditures included in the index are actual US household expenditures. Core PCE excludes food and energy prices.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
A spread in finance is the difference between two related values, such as prices, rates, or yields.
Term premium is the excess yield that investors require to commit to holding a long-term bond instead of a series of shorter-term bonds.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a type of light, sweet crude oil that comes from the US.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of May 22, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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