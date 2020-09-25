Lyndon Man

Lyndon joined Invesco in 2011 and is the principal portfolio manager for Invesco Fixed Income’s global Investment Grade credit funds. He manages portfolios with a range of investment strategies, including active alpha and enhanced beta. Prior to Invesco, Lyndon was with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) where he managed multi-asset as well as fixed income portfolios, specializing on relative value in derivatives – linear and option-related, as well as traditional asset allocation strategies.

He began his time at the GIC as a quantitative analyst in 2005, where he led the quantitative platform in the development of pricing models and various quant strategies. Lyndon started off his career at Barclays Capital as a market risk manager in fixed income and emerging markets.

Lyndon achieved a Masters in Chemistry and a BA (Hons) in Physical Science at the University of Oxford in 2001 and 2000 respectively. He is a CFA charterholder.