Global equity ETFs lead, with broader diversification

Global equity exposures retained their position at the top of the flows table, capturing nearly 70% of total equity inflows. Within this, All‑World equity ETFs were the clear preference, pointing to an ongoing effort by investors to broaden diversification, include emerging markets and reduce concentrated US exposure. That trend was reinforced by more than US$2bn of net outflows from core US equity ETFs during the month.

By contrast, investors seeking developed market exposure outside the US continued to favour Europe. Core European equity ETFs collected over US$3bn of net new assets, making them the most popular regional allocation and extending the gradual rotation toward non US developed markets.

Smart beta and thematic ETFs keep momentum

Outside traditional market‑cap exposures, smart beta and thematic strategies remained well supported. Higher dividend strategies attracted US$1.7bn, reflecting continued demand for income and defensive characteristics.

Within thematics, defence once again stood out, gathering US$1.1bn, while infrastructure collected US$600m, likely supported by energy security concerns and fiscal spending visibility. These flows point to investors positioning for persistence in geopolitical risk rather than a swift resolution.

Fixed income: Cash still dominates

Fixed income flows were modest overall, but cash management ETFs continued to capture the majority of demand, consistent with elevated uncertainty and attractive front‑end yields. Flows showed a clear bias toward EUR‑denominated exposures, which gathered US$3bn, while USD‑denominated strategies still attracted just over US$1bn.

In credit markets, European high yield and investment‑grade exposures experienced net outflows, partially offset by continued demand for global investment‑grade strategies, where investors appear to be favouring diversification and quality.

Commodities: Price moves, muted flows

Despite sharp underlying price movements, gold weakening and oil rising, commodity ETF flows were relatively muted. The asset class recorded a small net inflow overall, suggesting investors are watching developments closely but have yet to reposition in size.

That said, commodities remain an area to monitor, particularly if energy-driven inflation risks become more pronounced as a result of prolonged Middle East tensions.

What to focus on this month

Rotation from the US continues: While equities dominate inflows in March, the underlying pattern of behaviour reflects a more cautious stance from investors – a continuation of the rotation out of US equities into Europe and inflows into more inflation resistant investments.

Maximising short duration with AAA CLOs: The ongoing Middle East conflict has caused a repricing of rate expectations and growing inflation concerns, driving bond investors to seek assets such as AAA-rated CLOs.

Commodities are valuable diversification tools: Investors must get used to more frequent supply shocks. In such scenarios, bonds tend to offer less diversification than during demand shocks. Commodities, however, can help to diversify when supply shocks dominate.

FAQs

Why did European ETF flows remain resilient in March despite geopolitical risks?

European ETF flows stayed positive as investors remained cautious rather than risk averse, favouring diversification, European equities and defensive exposures amid Middle East tensions.

What is driving the continued rotation away from US equity ETFs?

The rotation reflects concerns around concentration risk, elevated US valuations and a preference for broader All World and European equity ETF exposures.

Which ETF strategies are most in demand during periods of uncertainty?

Demand remains strongest for dividend focused ETFs, defence and infrastructure thematics, and cash management ETFs, highlighting a defensive yet selective investor stance.