Article

Beyond the headlines: Navigating today’s private credit landscape in Europe

13 April 2026
Raman Rajagopal
Raman Rajagopal
Client Portfolio Manager, Alternative Credit

Recent headlines on private credit can drive narratives, but they don’t always reflect underlying market fundamentals. In this video, Raman Rajagopal, Senior Client Portfolio Manager at Invesco, takes a closer look at recent developments in private credit and outlines why selectivity, structure, and discipline are central to navigating the current environment. Read more in the new Trending Conversation document.

Download the document Opens in a new tab

Related insights

  • Investment risks

    The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Data as at 31 March 2026, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    Israel: This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“Investment Advice Law”). Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder.

    Issued by Invesco Management S.A., President Building, 37A Avenue JF Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg.

    Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland.

    Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

    EMEA5379928