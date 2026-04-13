Beyond the headlines: Navigating today’s private credit landscape in Europe

Private credit Inside the evolution of Invesco’s private credit platform
Explore the structure, experience, and client-aligned approach that shaped Invesco’s private credit platform.
Recent headlines on private credit can drive narratives, but they don’t always reflect underlying market fundamentals. In this video, Raman Rajagopal, Senior Client Portfolio Manager at Invesco, takes a closer look at recent developments in private credit and outlines why selectivity, structure, and discipline are central to navigating the current environment. Read more in the new Trending Conversation document.
Explore the structure, experience, and client-aligned approach that shaped Invesco’s private credit platform.
The Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.
Get an in-depth 2026 outlook from our alternatives experts, including positioning and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.