Bitcoin has ushered in a new era of investing

Born out of the 2008 financial crisis, bitcoin emerged as the world’s first cryptocurrency – a decentralised alternative to traditional banking. Since then, it has sparked the growth of a vast digital asset ecosystem that is now reshaping how we think about money, investing, and the future of finance.

Today, digital assets are more accessible than ever. In the US, the arrival of spot bitcoin ETPs drove a surge of demand from both retail and institutional investors, with a further boost after President Trump’s election win. In the UK, the FCA also opened retail access to crypto exchange-traded products in October 2025. These developments reinforce Bitcoin’s growing role as the world’s largest cryptocurrency and a mainstream investment option.

Bitcoin has beaten every major asset class in recent years

In 2024, Bitcoin delivered an impressive 122.5% gain off the back of growing adoption (via spot bitcoin ETPs) and investor excitement for a likely shift toward friendlier, pro-crypto policy in the US. Despite then seeing a modest fall in value through 2025, of -6.5%, the 10-year annualised return of bitcoin sits at 70.1%, outpacing every major asset class.1

Bitcoin’s impressive run has invited naysayers and bulls alike. Bitcoin bulls believe we are in the early innings of a multi-year adoption cycle that should see prices climb higher, while sceptics believe digital assets are reflecting bubble-like conditions and highlight the severity of deep downturns like 2018 and 2022.

Things to consider before investing in bitcoin

The current cryptocurrency market cap of $2.9 trillion exceeds the total value of USD cash in circulation, yet it remains relatively small compared to other asset classes. However, as we have seen in the 16-year history of cryptocurrencies, there might be potential for this to grow.2

While bitcoin’s underlying blockchain technology has broader application potential, many investors are drawn to bitcoin’s potential for rapid price appreciation. But there are other factors to consider before adding bitcoin to your portfolio, including potential portfolio diversification benefits and its potential to hedge against inflation.

Portfolio diversification: Bitcoin’s distinct behaviour and tendency to move differently from major asset classes means it may help diversify portfolios

Bitcoin’s distinct behaviour and tendency to move differently from major asset classes means it may help diversify portfolios Long-term store of value: Bitcoin operates outside central bank control, giving it ‘digital gold’ qualities. It can diversify portfolios and act as a potential hedge against inflation.

Bitcoin operates outside central bank control, giving it ‘digital gold’ qualities. It can diversify portfolios and act as a potential hedge against inflation. A digital alternative: Bitcoin offers investors an alternative to banks and government-controlled currencies and can be sent and received anywhere in the world.

Bitcoin offers investors an alternative to banks and government-controlled currencies and can be sent and received anywhere in the world. Consider the risks: Bitcoin’s price is volatile, and investors can face sharp losses. The cryptocurrency market is also largely unregulated, with limited protection if funds are lost due to fraud, hacking, or user error, so understanding the basics of buying direct is important. For a simpler solution, investment products like ETPs may offer efficient and easy access.

Investing in bitcoin and digital assets has never been easier

Investing in digital assets is now easier than ever. Bitcoin ETPs are becoming more accessible globally, and investors can also gain exposure to companies in the crypto ecosystem, such as miners, crypto buyers, and exchanges. From an investment perspective, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology are undergoing rapid change, unlocking new opportunities for investors via direct ownership, derivatives, and broader market strategies.