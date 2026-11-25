Why have precious metals risen so much in recent years?

Gold hit an all-time high of more than US$5,500 per ounce in late January 2026. Silver similarly broke above $120 per ounce.1 Those prices had been rising fairly steadily for several years but accelerated rapidly in January. Of course, nobody can predict the future with any certainty, but we can comment on recent activity and try to explain what we believe has been behind the phenomenal rise in these precious metals.

Central bank purchases. Because the supply of these metals is limited, demand drives the price. In recent years there has been a surge in demand from central banks and reserve managers around the world. Some of these central banks are now targeting a volume rather a value of holdings, which we believe suggests further purchases irrespective of the price.

A weaker US dollar . The relative value of the US dollar and its position as a perceived “haven” currency can often have a material effect on the gold price. The USD weakened considerably in 2025, which made gold less expensive for non-USD investors and other consumers.

. The relative value of the US dollar and its position as a perceived “haven” currency can often have a material effect on the gold price. The USD weakened considerably in 2025, which made gold less expensive for non-USD investors and other consumers. Economic uncertainty. The perception that gold tends to be relatively stable in volatile times compared to equities and other risky assets means that gold is often sought-after during periods of heightened fear and uncertainty. As investors question the haven characteristics of the USD now, some are looking to alternative assets such as gold as a means of diversifying their portfolios. One reason that the above-mentioned central banks, especially in emerging markets, have been buying gold is to diversify their balance sheets away from USD assets while also helping them manage geopolitical and economic risks.

China. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) extended its consecutive gold accumulation streak to 24 months through October 2026 and there has been record demand for gold from private Chinese investors this year.2 Compared to western markets this space is still relatively small, but likely to be a source of strong future demand.

Easy exposure. Investors can buy gold directly through the purchase of gold coins and small bars, or via physical gold exchange-traded products (ETPs). Gold held by retail and institutional investors has increased substantially in recent decades, due largely to gold-backed ETPs making it easier for them to gain exposure. The picture is very similar for silver-backed ETPs.

Does gold offer any protection from adverse events?

If we look at the physical gold ETP market since 2020, we can see that investor demand was strongest during four distinct periods: in the first months of the COVID pandemic, when Russia invaded Ukraine, in 2025 when the market began to worry about geopolitics particularly related to the direct and indirect impact of tariffs and most recently a surge in these last few months as the US-Iran conflict lingers on. In each of these cases, there was a high amount of uncertainty and heightened volatility.

It’s important to highlight that gold doesn’t provide any actual “protection” in the sense that there are no guarantees. As with other investments, the price of gold can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the amount invested.

However, historical evidence suggests that gold has often been able to provide a “cushion” against the downside risks that uncertainty and volatility can inflict on an equity portfolio. Gold has also tended to hold up during sudden rises in inflation or during periods of “stagflation” when an economy suffers high inflation, high unemployment and low growth all at the same time.

Over the past 48 years, gold has been one of the only asset classes that has demonstrated the tendency to move in the same direction as both the level of inflation and the change in inflation. In other words, the gold price has tended to rise when inflation is both higher than normal and rising.3

Are precious metals overvalued at these levels?

Valuing financial assets typically means forecasting some form of revenue stream and then discounting those cash flows. That is not possible for gold and other precious metals, which typically cost to hold and do not generate cash flows.

Compared to some assets, precious metals do look stretched versus historical ratios. For example, whilst oil prices have rocketed this year, the gold-to-oil ratio is still sitting comfortably above historical norms. Prior to 2026, the only time this ratio was higher than it is now was in 2020, when global shipping was severely impacted by the COVID pandemic. But compared to many other financial assets, precious metal prices do not look stretched.

Because the supply of gold and silver is relatively consistent, it is the demand for these metals that tends to move prices. At around $158tn, the market capitalisation of global equities is around 290 times larger than investment holdings of gold, which themself dwarves the investment holdings of silver and platinum. If investors were to move even a small fraction from conventional asset portfolios into precious metals, it could have a large impact on these markets.

We see considerable scope for private investors to diversify some of their portfolios into precious metals instruments, as they look for alternative investments in a world where the correlation between equities and bonds appears to be rising.