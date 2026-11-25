Article What’s driving the gold price? … and other important questions
Key takeaways
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Gold hit record highs earlier this year before retracing some of those gains. We believe the conditions that supported its rise in recent years remain in place, but investors should be prepared for higher levels of volatility.
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Historically, gold has been a source of long-term value and provided a potential “cushion” against the adverse effects from stock market volatility, uncertainty, and inflation.
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Physical gold exchange-traded products offer an easy and cost-effective way for investors who want to gain exposure to the gold price.
What’s driving the gold price?
Gold has been treasured around the globe for thousands of years. It’s been used as a currency, for bartering, as a symbol of wealth, in jewellery, as a critical component in many technology applications, and more recently, it’s been prized for its investment characteristics.
In this article, we’ll answer some of the most common questions we hear from investors.
Why has gold – and also silver – performed so well in recent years? Why are we seeing more volatility in prices now? At these levels is gold still a potential diversifier?
Plus, some perennial questions: Are these assets suitable for investors with environmental or social concerns? What instruments are exposed to higher precious metals prices?
Why have prices been so volatile in 2026?
Precious metals and stocks in mining companies rallied strongly in recent years before hitting a peak early in 2026. Prices then fell back substantially and volatility has continued through the year for the most part, including a sharp decline in March. Despite all the movement we’ve seen, as we near the end of 2026 the gold price is broadly where it was twelve months ago ($4,051 on 10 Nov 2026 versus $4,090 on 10 Nov 2025).
- Geopolitical tensions. Heightened geopolitical tensions tend to drive investors to the perceived safe haven of gold and have likely played a role in demand for precious metals and associated instruments so far this year.
- Inflationary pressures. The recent conflict in the Middle East came about soon after an acceleration in prices, and many technical measures suggested that these metals were overbought. In a scenario that might usually be expected to support the metal, the market instead focused on the inflationary element of higher oil prices and the possibility of higher interest rates, which can drag on non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.
- Fed news and US dollar rally. Weakness in gold and silver earlier in the year was partially a reaction to the news that President Trump would nominate Kevin Warsh, considered an inflation hawk, as Federal Reserve Chair. Though the relationship between interest rates and gold has weakened in recent years, there is still some bearing there and rate hike announcements have weighed on prices through 2026.
- Price support from investors driving the recent rally. Each time the price of gold has dropped below $4,000 this year, investors have stepped in to buy the dip. These buyers include central banks, who have resumed their relentless acquisition of bullion following a pause in March. Indeed, September saw the highest monthly total of net purchases from central banks so far this year. In addition, the total known ETP holdings of gold have surged since the July dip in price, now at levels not seen since mid-2022.
Why have precious metals risen so much in recent years?
Gold hit an all-time high of more than US$5,500 per ounce in late January 2026. Silver similarly broke above $120 per ounce.1 Those prices had been rising fairly steadily for several years but accelerated rapidly in January. Of course, nobody can predict the future with any certainty, but we can comment on recent activity and try to explain what we believe has been behind the phenomenal rise in these precious metals.
- Central bank purchases. Because the supply of these metals is limited, demand drives the price. In recent years there has been a surge in demand from central banks and reserve managers around the world. Some of these central banks are now targeting a volume rather a value of holdings, which we believe suggests further purchases irrespective of the price.
- A weaker US dollar. The relative value of the US dollar and its position as a perceived “haven” currency can often have a material effect on the gold price. The USD weakened considerably in 2025, which made gold less expensive for non-USD investors and other consumers.
- Economic uncertainty. The perception that gold tends to be relatively stable in volatile times compared to equities and other risky assets means that gold is often sought-after during periods of heightened fear and uncertainty. As investors question the haven characteristics of the USD now, some are looking to alternative assets such as gold as a means of diversifying their portfolios. One reason that the above-mentioned central banks, especially in emerging markets, have been buying gold is to diversify their balance sheets away from USD assets while also helping them manage geopolitical and economic risks.
- China. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) extended its consecutive gold accumulation streak to 24 months through October 2026 and there has been record demand for gold from private Chinese investors this year.2 Compared to western markets this space is still relatively small, but likely to be a source of strong future demand.
- Easy exposure. Investors can buy gold directly through the purchase of gold coins and small bars, or via physical gold exchange-traded products (ETPs). Gold held by retail and institutional investors has increased substantially in recent decades, due largely to gold-backed ETPs making it easier for them to gain exposure. The picture is very similar for silver-backed ETPs.
Does gold offer any protection from adverse events?
If we look at the physical gold ETP market since 2020, we can see that investor demand was strongest during four distinct periods: in the first months of the COVID pandemic, when Russia invaded Ukraine, in 2025 when the market began to worry about geopolitics particularly related to the direct and indirect impact of tariffs and most recently a surge in these last few months as the US-Iran conflict lingers on. In each of these cases, there was a high amount of uncertainty and heightened volatility.
It’s important to highlight that gold doesn’t provide any actual “protection” in the sense that there are no guarantees. As with other investments, the price of gold can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the amount invested.
However, historical evidence suggests that gold has often been able to provide a “cushion” against the downside risks that uncertainty and volatility can inflict on an equity portfolio. Gold has also tended to hold up during sudden rises in inflation or during periods of “stagflation” when an economy suffers high inflation, high unemployment and low growth all at the same time.
Over the past 48 years, gold has been one of the only asset classes that has demonstrated the tendency to move in the same direction as both the level of inflation and the change in inflation. In other words, the gold price has tended to rise when inflation is both higher than normal and rising.3
Are precious metals overvalued at these levels?
Valuing financial assets typically means forecasting some form of revenue stream and then discounting those cash flows. That is not possible for gold and other precious metals, which typically cost to hold and do not generate cash flows.
Compared to some assets, precious metals do look stretched versus historical ratios. For example, whilst oil prices have rocketed this year, the gold-to-oil ratio is still sitting comfortably above historical norms. Prior to 2026, the only time this ratio was higher than it is now was in 2020, when global shipping was severely impacted by the COVID pandemic. But compared to many other financial assets, precious metal prices do not look stretched.
Because the supply of gold and silver is relatively consistent, it is the demand for these metals that tends to move prices. At around $158tn, the market capitalisation of global equities is around 290 times larger than investment holdings of gold, which themself dwarves the investment holdings of silver and platinum. If investors were to move even a small fraction from conventional asset portfolios into precious metals, it could have a large impact on these markets.
We see considerable scope for private investors to diversify some of their portfolios into precious metals instruments, as they look for alternative investments in a world where the correlation between equities and bonds appears to be rising.
Does gold have intrinsic value?
Much of gold’s value is linked to its investment characteristics and cultural significance in major jewellery markets such as India and China. However, the precious metal’s physical properties also make it valuable for use in a range of high-end technology applications, including from the medical and aerospace industries. Gold is an excellent electrical conductor, but more importantly it does not tarnish or corrode over time. Thus, its low resistance remain stable — unlike copper and silver, for example.
Total demand from this sector accounts for just under 10% of annual gold demand, but the amount used has been fairly steady over the past decade, according to data published by the World Gold Council.
- Semiconductors. The electronics sector consumes around 80% of this demand, with gold a critical element in the manufacture of semiconductor chips.
- Health care. Gold nanoparticles are used in many of the diagnostic testing kits such as those relied on throughout the COVID pandemic.
What role can gold play in a portfolio?
Some investors may add a holding in gold for the same reason they invest in other assets, because they believe the price may rise. Probably a more likely reason is that investors want to diversify their portfolios or provide a possible cushion against losses in case of rising inflation, stock market volatility, economic uncertainty or geopolitical risks. Although gold offers no guarantees and can go down even when you expect it to behave differently, historically it has tended to hold up well during sharp equity market downturns.
Gold can be a useful tool for diversification because its price tends to move differently from most of the other assets in a typical portfolio. Historical evidence shows that the gold price often behaves independently from equities in particular but also bonds to a lesser extent and even a broad basket of commodities. This characteristic means gold can potentially act as a ‘cushion’ for the rest of the portfolio when other assets are falling in price.
Gold has demonstrated low correlation with other asset classes
Gold
Bloomberg Commodity Index
MSCI World
S&P 500
Global Agg
US Treasuries
Gold
1.00
Bloomberg Commodity Index
0.31
1.00
MSCI World
0.13
0.41
1.00
S&P 500
0.04
0.31
0.92
1.00
Global Agg
0.42
0.12
0.12
-0.02
1.00
US Treasuries
0.12
-0.18
-0.25
-0.27
0.62
1.00
Source: Invesco, Bloomberg, as at 30 October 2026. Correlations are based on daily returns over the past 20 years. All benchmarks in USD. Past performance does not predict future returns.
Is gold an ethical investment?
The gold mining and refining industries are focused on improving sustainability, accountability and transparency. The goal is to provide investors and consumers with more clarity and confidence that the gold they are buying has been sourced and processed according to a high set of standards.
- World Gold Council launched the Conflict-Free Gold Standard (CFGS) in 2012, putting in place processes for mining companies to guard against the risk that gold would be used to fund or support unlawful armed conflict. The CFGS has now been incorporated in the Council’s more comprehensive Responsible Gold Mining Principles, issued in 2019, for its 32 mining company members. This framework establishes what constitutes responsible gold mining.
- London Bullion Market Association (the LBMA) likewise has a mandatory Responsible Sourcing programme for any refiner wanting to trade with the London Bullion market. The LBMA issued its Responsible Gold Guidance in 2012 and has updated the document multiple times to incorporate incrementally improving guidelines and auditing guidance around relevant issues. It continues working with mining companies to develop best practices across the industry.
- The World Gold Council and LBMA are now working together on a combined framework, trialling a blockchain solution for tracking gold from the mine all the way through the supply chain.
Mining is an energy-intensive process that often impacts the local ecology. While it may never be totally environmentally neutral, improvements can be made to reduce the negative impact, including having plans for restoring the ecology at the end of the mine’s lifetime. At Invesco, these environmental issues are generally high on our agenda when we engage with the senior management of the mining companies in which we have equity holdings. We seek to better understand their views and the steps they are taking to mitigate risks and reduce their carbon footprint.
Ethics extend beyond the environment, of course, and mining companies can make a positive impact on addressing socio-economic issues. Given that a productive mine may be in operation for many decades, mining companies will often help develop local housing, transportation, schools and medical infrastructure. This can have long-term material benefits for emerging economies.
What areas are sensitive to precious metals prices?
A direct way to get exposure to these assets might be through an ETP that tracks the price of these metals. For those looking to get exposure through equities, mining companies are one way to do it. These companies tend to rise and fall to a greater degree than the underlying commodity price, which means they can be more volatile. But they typically also have the benefit of paying dividends.
Finally, some regional equity markets, such as the UK, have a higher weight in mining companies and tend to exhibit some element of a positive relationship with precious metals prices.
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