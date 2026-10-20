Are we there yet? Bull market may have more miles

We recently drove our oldest daughter to college. Ten hours in the car gives you plenty of time to think. At some point, I remembered the question I used to ask my parents on long road trips.

“Are we there yet?”

“No.”

“When will we be there?”

“Not for a while.”

“Are we getting closer?”

“Well, of course we are.”

That exchange feels surprisingly relevant for investors today.

It has been a long, positive ride for the US stock market.1 History offers some warning signs on how things have tended to end. Too much borrowing. Too much inflation. Too much monetary policy tightening. Credit spreads widen. Investors paying up for default protection. Cyclical stocks selling off. Treasury yields falling as investors seek safety. The US dollar strengthening.

That’s a reasonable recap of the news flow over the past few weeks,2 but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the bull market ride is ending.

Credit stress has risen, but not broadened

Start with leverage. The rapid buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure has increasingly depended on debt financing, and the bond market has started distinguishing among borrowers.3 CoreWeave is the latest example. Yields on some of its unsecured debt have climbed to roughly 15%, while the cost of insuring its debt against default has risen sharply.4 Since June, wider credit spreads have accounted for roughly half of the increase in high-yield borrowing costs.5 The rise may no longer simply be a rates story. It increasingly appears to reflect concerns about credit quality.

That shouldn’t be dismissed. But neither should it automatically be interpreted as the end of the AI investment cycle, in my view. Demand for computing capacity has remained substantial. I believe the more likely consequence may be that capital becomes more discriminating. Companies with stronger balance sheets, visible cash flows, contractual support, and better financing structures will likely continue to have access to capital, in my opinion. Weaker, more leveraged projects may find that capital becomes prohibitively expensive or unavailable. Importantly, spreads in the higher quality parts of the bond market remained relatively tight, suggesting that the stresses haven’t broadened across credit markets.6 That’s what credit markets are supposed to do. They differentiate.

Leverage is one thing. Leverage combined with Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening is another. As rates rise, financing has gotten more expensive, and the economy has tended to slow. That doesn’t mean the journey is ending, but it may be a sign that we’re getting closer.

Markets appear prepared for tighter policy

That brings us to inflation. Recent inflation data have been uncomfortably strong.7 But the bond market rallied in response to the strong Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index releases.8 That suggests to me that markets had already priced in the rate hikes and are now preparing for tighter policy to slow economic activity. Importantly, longer-term inflation expectations have remained relatively contained.9 The recent rally in US Treasuries and resilience of the US dollar10 suggests to me concerns about confidence in US assets may be limited. That seems like a signal that the recent rise in yields may never have been primarily about concerns over fiscal sustainability.

Journey continues, quality matters

None of this means investors should ignore what’s happening. Cycles generally haven’t ended without warning. Financing became more expensive. Credit became more selective. Weakness appeared in the more speculative corners of the market.

Those mile markers matter.

That also has implications for how we invest. As the credit markets become more discerning and the economy slows, we favor higher-quality credit and more defensive sectors of the stock market. We also watch for signs of a reacceleration in economic activity, which could occur with a resolution of the oil shocks, and/or a rally in bond prices.

So, are we there yet?

No, I don’t think so.

Are we getting closer?

Sure. Every mile of a long journey gets you closer to the destination.

The indicators we watch suggest the ride may have slowed, but I don’t believe the bull market is over yet, and it may not be for a while.