Concern about the AI trade has been building all year. Investors have questioned whether the enormous sums being committed to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure can ultimately generate sufficient returns. The list of concerns has grown. Political opposition has slowed some data center projects, while the potential for tighter restrictions on Chinese access to advanced chips has been weighing on the largest semiconductor companies.

The mood has deteriorated quickly. The AAII Investor Sentiment Survey bull-bear spread began the week at minus 21, roughly an eighth-percentile historical reading.1 That’s a high degree of pessimism for a market that has produced double-digit earnings growth,2 with valuations now below their five-year average.3

Even an initially successful Anthropic initial public offering (IPO) wasn’t enough to stem the selling.4 The S&P 500 Index has now fallen below its 200-day moving average for the fourth time since the middle of 2023.5

Corrections happen. But they have rarely come out of nowhere. In our view, periods of heightened market volatility have often been accompanied by heightened policy uncertainty. This time appears to be no different.

Heightened uncertainty

One source of uncertainty has been Washington's evolving approach toward Nvidia and advanced chip sales outside the US, particularly to China. Investors may have to assess what products may be permitted tomorrow, whether restrictions could broaden to additional chips or markets, and how rules could affect the size of the addressable market for US semiconductor companies.

That uncertainty could hang over the technology sector. But there is an important counterpoint. The selloff has already compressed valuations considerably for many of these companies, including Nvidia.6 Investors are being asked to pay less for businesses whose earnings, in many cases, remain strong.

The second source of policy uncertainty comes from the Federal Reserve. Governor Christopher Waller's suggestion that a 50-basis-point rate hike should be on the table,7 combined with the latest CPI report,8 momentarily made short-term interest rates meaningfully higher.9 That was enough to pressure even defensive sectors that had helped support the broader market.10

Those comments are particularly noteworthy given what has been happening beneath the inflation data. Oil and gasoline prices have been falling.11 Inflation pressures don’t appear broadly distributed across the economy.12 Perhaps most importantly, market-based measures of inflation expectations have continued to decline.13 The bond market, at least for now, hasn’t appeared to be signaling a sustained inflation problem. In fact, the 10-year US Treasury rate closed last week below 5%.14

So, is this the beginning of the end of the cycle?

I don't think so.

Correction or cycle end?

Credit markets offer one useful reality check to me. High yield spreads have widened, but they’ve remained relatively contained.15 When the stock market peaked in 2007, high yield spreads were around 450 basis points and subsequently moved above 600 basis points before the Great Financial Crisis intensified. Today they’re around 344 basis points.16 That’s higher than earlier this year, but hardly an extreme warning signal in my view.

I'd be considerably more concerned if corporate fundamentals had been confirming the market's pessimism. If earnings had been deteriorating materially, that would be a warning. Nvidia's results suggested otherwise.17 If promising AI businesses were suddenly unable to access capital, that’d be concerning. Anthropic's successful IPO suggests otherwise.18

This is a risk-off moment, which is uncomfortable. But corrections are part of investing. As earnings continued to grow strongly, and valuations became increasingly reasonable, my view is that the current bout of pessimism isn’t evidence that the cycle is ending. I think of it as potentially creating opportunities that may emerge when stock prices decline.