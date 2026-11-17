What a difference a week can make.

During the week of the Democratic blue wave in the midterm elections, markets dropped.1 One concern was that a more restrictive political environment could slow the buildout of data centers and, by extension, artificial intelligence infrastructure. Judging by the comments on my LinkedIn feed, the bears felt like they finally had their moment. The AI trade was over. The end was finally here.

But was it?

Unchanged fundamental AI story

Never mind that the fundamental story hadn’t materially changed. Demand for AI has remained exceptionally strong. In fact, by the middle of last week, the Nasdaq2 had already recovered what it lost in the immediate aftermath of the election. That resilience was been particularly notable given the drawdown in Nvidia due to issues with CEO Jensen Huang, who has since resigned.

Perhaps the most interesting evidence came from CoreWeave.

Only weeks ago, CoreWeave was being held up as an example of everything that could go wrong with the AI investment boom. The company is highly capital intensive, carries significant debt, and depends on access to financing. Its shares had fallen more than 40% in a month, while yields on some of its debt exceeded 16%.3

Then the company reported earnings.

Third-quarter revenue increased 168% from a year earlier to $3.66 billion, beating expectations. CoreWeave also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to between $13 billion and $13.3 billion and increased its adjusted operating income forecast. Even more striking, its revenue backlog climbed to $132.5 billion. Management said demand for its remaining 2027 capacity was roughly 10 times supply and pointed to about $9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits expected over the next three months.4

That doesn't make the financial risks disappear. But it does challenge the idea that the AI infrastructure boom had somehow been built without underlying demand, in my view. The market noticed. CoreWeave shares surged nearly 25% the following day.5

For illustrative purposes only. It does not represent a recommendation to buy/hold/ sell the securities. It must not be seen as investment advice.

Easing inflation pressures?

Inflation provided a different challenge last week. The October Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4%, slightly above expectations, while core prices increased 0.3%.6 That caused markets to reassess the possibility of additional Federal Reserve tightening.7

I suspect that story may also look better in the coming months.

A meaningful part of the recent inflation acceleration has come from energy. When we move further away from last year's spike in oil and gasoline prices, those unfavorable base effects may begin to fade. Meanwhile, the bond market appeared considerably less worried about persistent inflation. The 3-year breakeven inflation rate has fallen to roughly 2.2%.8

Markets don't need inflation to immediately return to 2%, in my view. To me they need evidence that inflation pressures have been easing and that expectations for additional rate hikes may ultimately prove too aggressive.

Market potential

Put it together, and I continue to see an environment where stocks have the potential to move higher. AI demand remained robust. Earnings continued to provide fundamental support. Inflation pressures should moderate when the energy shock moves further away in the rearview mirror. And if that happens, some of the market's anxiety around additional tightening could fade as well.

For what it's worth, I love receiving comments on LinkedIn, even if they occasionally require me to thicken my skin. And the fact that so many investors have remained skeptical isn't necessarily the worst thing, to me, for this bull market.

To paraphrase Sir John Templeton, bull markets can grow on skepticism and die on euphoria.

I’m happy to report that there still seems to be plenty of skepticism.