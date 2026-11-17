Why the AI story may be stronger than skeptics think
Key takeaways
AI demand remained strong, challenging the idea that the AI infrastructure boom had been built without underlying demand.
Inflation pressures could moderate if the energy shock moved further into the rearview mirror, which could ease anxiety around additional Federal Reserve tightening.
Skepticism isn’t necessarily bad for this bull market, in my view. As Sir John Templeton observed, bull markets can grow on skepticism and die on euphoria.
What a difference a week can make.
During the week of the Democratic blue wave in the midterm elections, markets dropped.1 One concern was that a more restrictive political environment could slow the buildout of data centers and, by extension, artificial intelligence infrastructure. Judging by the comments on my LinkedIn feed, the bears felt like they finally had their moment. The AI trade was over. The end was finally here.
But was it?
Unchanged fundamental AI story
Never mind that the fundamental story hadn’t materially changed. Demand for AI has remained exceptionally strong. In fact, by the middle of last week, the Nasdaq2 had already recovered what it lost in the immediate aftermath of the election. That resilience was been particularly notable given the drawdown in Nvidia due to issues with CEO Jensen Huang, who has since resigned.
Perhaps the most interesting evidence came from CoreWeave.
Only weeks ago, CoreWeave was being held up as an example of everything that could go wrong with the AI investment boom. The company is highly capital intensive, carries significant debt, and depends on access to financing. Its shares had fallen more than 40% in a month, while yields on some of its debt exceeded 16%.3
Then the company reported earnings.
Third-quarter revenue increased 168% from a year earlier to $3.66 billion, beating expectations. CoreWeave also raised its 2026 revenue outlook to between $13 billion and $13.3 billion and increased its adjusted operating income forecast. Even more striking, its revenue backlog climbed to $132.5 billion. Management said demand for its remaining 2027 capacity was roughly 10 times supply and pointed to about $9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits expected over the next three months.4
That doesn't make the financial risks disappear. But it does challenge the idea that the AI infrastructure boom had somehow been built without underlying demand, in my view. The market noticed. CoreWeave shares surged nearly 25% the following day.5
For illustrative purposes only. It does not represent a recommendation to buy/hold/ sell the securities. It must not be seen as investment advice.
Easing inflation pressures?
Inflation provided a different challenge last week. The October Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4%, slightly above expectations, while core prices increased 0.3%.6 That caused markets to reassess the possibility of additional Federal Reserve tightening.7
I suspect that story may also look better in the coming months.
A meaningful part of the recent inflation acceleration has come from energy. When we move further away from last year's spike in oil and gasoline prices, those unfavorable base effects may begin to fade. Meanwhile, the bond market appeared considerably less worried about persistent inflation. The 3-year breakeven inflation rate has fallen to roughly 2.2%.8
Markets don't need inflation to immediately return to 2%, in my view. To me they need evidence that inflation pressures have been easing and that expectations for additional rate hikes may ultimately prove too aggressive.
Market potential
Put it together, and I continue to see an environment where stocks have the potential to move higher. AI demand remained robust. Earnings continued to provide fundamental support. Inflation pressures should moderate when the energy shock moves further away in the rearview mirror. And if that happens, some of the market's anxiety around additional tightening could fade as well.
For what it's worth, I love receiving comments on LinkedIn, even if they occasionally require me to thicken my skin. And the fact that so many investors have remained skeptical isn't necessarily the worst thing, to me, for this bull market.
To paraphrase Sir John Templeton, bull markets can grow on skepticism and die on euphoria.
I’m happy to report that there still seems to be plenty of skepticism.
What to watch this week
Date
Region
Event
Why it matters
Nov. 16
Japan
Gross domestic product (GDP) (preliminary, Q3)
May show whether consumer spending, business investment, and trade supported growth in Japan’s economy
US
Empire State Manufacturing Survey (Nov.)
Early read on factory activity for November
China
Industrial production (Oct.)
Shows how China’s factories and consumers are doing
Nov. 17
US
Retail sales (Oct.)
Insight into the strength of consumer spending and factory output
Eurozone
ZEW Economic Sentiment Germany (Nov.)
Early read on investor confidence in growth
UK
Labour market data
Jobs and wage data that can shape expectations for Bank of England policy
Nov. 18
US
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes
Details of policymakers’ views of inflation, growth, and interest rates
UK
Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Oct.)
Inflation data may influence expectations for Bank of England policy and UK interest rates
Eurozone
CPI (final, Oct.)
Final inflation reading may help clarify the outlook for European Central Bank policy
Nov. 19
US
Initial jobless claims
Weekly read on layoffs
US
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey (Nov.)
Another early read on regional manufacturing
Nov. 20
US
S&P Global Flash US Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs)
Early signal on global factory activity
Japan
Japan National CPI (Oct.)
Insight on inflation
Eurozone
Eurozone/UK S&P Global Flash PMIs
Consumer Confidence (Nov.)
Early read on manufacturing and services activity
University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Nov.)
Gauges consumers’ mood
China
People's Bank of China (PBoC) interest-rate decision
Determines interest rates and monetary stance, impacting GDP and markets
Important information
Image: Jason marz / Getty
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there's no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant research and development (R&D) spending doesn’t ensure product or service success.
A bear market is an environment in which stock prices are falling and widespread pessimism causes the stock market’s downward spiral to be self-sustaining.
Breakeven inflation is the difference in yield between a nominal Treasury security and a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security of the same maturity.
A bull market is an environment in which stock prices are rising or are expected to rise.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
Fixed income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
The fed funds implied probability rate refers to the likelihood of future changes to the Federal Reserve's target fed funds rate.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee of the Federal Reserve Board that meets regularly to set monetary policy, including the interest rates that are charged to banks.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Investments focused on a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk and can be more impacted by market volatility than more diversified investments.
Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is published monthly by the University of Michigan, based on a telephone survey designed to assess US consumer expectations for the economy and their personal spending.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
The Nasdaq Composite Index is the market-capitalization-weighted index of approximately 3,000 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
References to specific companies aren’t buy/sell recommendations and are not intended as investment advice.
Tightening monetary policy includes actions by a central bank to curb inflation.
The ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey is a monthly survey of about analysts that measures economic sentiment in Germany for the next six months.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Nov. 13, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.