Lyndon Man

GPR,Non-U.S. Aggregate INVPEBI
Invesco Euro Bond Fund
View Fund
Fund Manager
MChem, BA (Hons), CFA
Lyndon joined Invesco in 2011 and is the principal portfolio manager for Invesco Fixed Income’s global Investment Grade credit funds. He manages portfolios with a range of investment strategies, including active alpha and enhanced beta. Prior to Invesco, Lyndon was with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) where he managed multi-asset as well as fixed income portfolios, specializing on relative value in derivatives – linear and option-related, as well as traditional asset allocation strategies.
He began his time at the GIC as a quantitative analyst in 2005, where he led the quantitative platform in the development of pricing models and various quant strategies. Lyndon started off his career at Barclays Capital as a market risk manager in fixed income and emerging markets.
Lyndon achieved a Masters in Chemistry and a BA (Hons) in Physical Science at the University of Oxford in 2001 and 2000 respectively. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Job title
|Chief Investment Officer
|In group
|9 Years
|Experience
|19 Years
|Location
|London
|Team
|Invesco Fixed Income - Global Investment Grade Credit