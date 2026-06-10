James Matthews

James is a fund manager for the Global Small Cap Equities (EMEA), managing multiple European small cap portfolios.

James is highly experienced in European and global equity markets, having started his career as a UK salesperson at Dresdner Kleinwort in 2000 before moving to Morgan Stanley in 2006 as a pan European salesperson. In 2009 he joined Unicredit’s European equities division, before moving to Berenberg in 2012 where he focussed on growing the firm’s Global and US equities presence.

James joined Invesco in January 2018 as a senior analyst within the European Equities team, before taking on fund management responsiblities at the end of 2020.

James is a CFA charterholder and has a BA in French and Italian from the University of Bristol.