John Delano is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity team at Invesco.

Mr. Delano joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. He joined OppenheimerFunds in 2007 as a senior research analyst with the Growth Equity Investment team, specializing in the consumer discretionary and staples sectors for mid- and large-cap growth. He became a member of the Global Equity team in 2010. Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, he worked at Putnam Investments as an analyst covering large-cap

growth, focusing on hardware, software, and telecommunication services. During his nine-year tenure at Putnam Investments, he was also a derivatives analyst and an equity analyst, focusing on retail. Before that, he worked as a trader at NationsBanc–CRT. Mr. Delano has been in the industry since 1998.

Mr. Delano earned a BS degree in civil engineering from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Duke University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.