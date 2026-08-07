Luke Greenwood

Luke is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income. He is lead manager for the Invesco Euro Short Term Bond fund in addition to both global and single currency buy & maintain credit funds. Luke is also a key contributor to asset allocation decisions for European and UK investment grade credit across the broader IFI platform.

Luke joined Invesco in 2000 and became a member of the IFI team in 2004 when he focused initially on the UK, Canadian and Japanese government bond markets before turning to specialise in credit markets. His extensive experience in the global corporate bond markets stems from his credit research responsibilities covering the UK banking, European auto and defence sectors and portfolio management of a diverse array of credit funds ranging from short duration to total return.

Luke has over 25 years of experience in financial markets. Originally from Australia, he began his career at Westpac and subsequently, State Street in Sydney before moving to the UK. He holds an Executive MBA from City University London, Bayes Business School.