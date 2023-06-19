Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

Important Information

NA4681276

The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment-grade, fixed-rate bond market. The ICE BofAML US Corporate Master Index is an unmanaged index comprised of US dollar denominated investment grade, fixed rate corporate debt securities publicly issued in the US domestic market with at least one year remaining term to final maturity and at least $250 million outstanding. The ICE BofAML US Taxable Municipal Securities Plus Index tracks the performance of US dollar-denominated taxable municipal debt publicly issued by US states and territories, and their political subdivisions, in the US market. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

There is no guarantee that municipalities will continue to take advantage of the BAB program in the future and there can be no assurance that BABs will be actively traded. Furthermore, under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, the ability of municipalities to issue BABs expired on Dec. 31, 2010. As a result, the number of available BABs in the market is limited. In addition, illiquidity of the BABs may negatively affect the value of the BABs. Interest received on BABs is subject to federal and state income tax.

Reinvestment risk is the risk that a bond's cash flows (coupon income and principal repayment) will be reinvested at an interest rate below that on the original bond.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest. All or a portion of the Fund’s otherwise tax-exempt income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund’s use of a representative sampling approach will result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the underlying Index, and may be subject to greater volatility.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

California's economic problems increase the risk of investing in California municipal obligations, including the risk of potential issuer default, heightens the risk that the prices of California municipal obligations, and the Fund's net asset value, will experience greater volatility. See the prospectus for more information.