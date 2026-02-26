Starting with the inception of our credit organization three decades ago, we intentionally aligned our structure through the lens of our clients. Our entire franchise operates on the private side and affords us a potential informational advantage versus public side investors, given the flow of information and our ability to converse with management teams on a regular basis. Another important element is our structure, which encourages collaboration amongst our different teams across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, special situations, and structured credit.

Our heritage in large‑cap lending within the broadly syndicated loan market has allowed us to build a diversified credit platform, as we are one of the largest investors and traders across the market. Consistent underwriting standards have been, and will continue to be, our North Star and the foundation of our success.

Our experience and the breadth of our platform help inform each investment decision. Everything starts with our people and our culture; we have one of the deepest and most experienced teams, with leadership that has been investing for two to three decades. We are a trusted partner for clients who rely on Invesco to be a prudent investor and a leader in innovation and thought leadership. As clients become more sophisticated, we have been challenged to evolve and meet their changing needs.

A significant shift over the past decade has been our ability to provide customization and solutions‑oriented outcomes. We are one team and offer a common approach to onboarding, reporting, communication, and client servicing, enabling clients to benefit from the collective expertise of a global organization with local insights. Common leadership and joint investment committees drive decision‑making to promote consistency.

Our cultural alignment with clients is critical to their investment experience. We strive to be great listeners, helping clients solve problems and meet objectives through innovation and flexibility. One of the most notable developments in recent years is the shift from investing in individual asset classes to multi‑strategy offerings, bringing together liquid and semi‑liquid credit.

We believe consolidation will continue at all levels, with investors partnering with fewer managers and private equity consolidating key financing relationships. Both are working with asset managers that can offer a diversified suite of expertise.