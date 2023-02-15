Invesco Corporate Bond Fund

ABOUT RISK

Credit Ratings are assigned by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations based on assessment of the credit worthiness of the underlying bond issuers. The ratings range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest) and are subject to change. Not rated indicates the debtor was not rated and should not be interpreted as indicating low quality. Futures and other derivatives are not eligible for assigned credit ratings by any NRSRO and are excluded from quality allocations. For more information on rating methodologies, please visit the following NRSRO websites: standardandpoors.com and select "Understanding Ratings" under Rating Resources and moodys.com and select "Rating Methodologies" under Research and Ratings. Source: Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, as applicable.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Junk bonds involve a greater risk of default or price changes due to changes in the issuer’s credit quality.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Convertible securities may be affected by market interest rates, issuer default, the value of the underlying stock or the right of the issuer to buy back the convertible securities.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Mortgage- and asset-backed securities are subject to prepayment or call risk, which is the risk that the borrower’s payments may be received earlier or later than expected due to changes in prepayment rates on underlying loans. Securities may be prepaid at a price less than the original purchase value.

The Fund may invest in privately issued securities, including 144A securities which are restricted (i.e. not publicly traded). The liquidity market for Rule 144A securities may vary, as a result, delay or difficulty in selling such securities may result in a loss to the Fund.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations assessed as part of a credit research may vary across types of investments and issuers, and not every ESG factor may be identified or evaluated for investment. Including ESG factors as part of a credit analysis may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain issuers or industries and may not work as intended. Information used to evaluate such factors may not be readily available, complete or accurate, and may vary across providers and issuers. There is no guarantee that the addition of ESG considerations will enhance Fund performance.

The Fund invests in financial instruments that use the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference or benchmark rate for variable interest rate calculations. LIBOR will be phased out by the end of 2021, and it's anticipated that LIBOR will cease to be published after that time. To assist with the transition, US dollar LIBOR rates will continue to be published until June 2023. There is uncertainty on the effects of the LIBOR transition process, therefore any impact of the LIBOR transition on the Fund or its investments cannot yet be determined. There is no assurance an alternative rate will be similar to, produce the same value or economic equivalence or instruments using the rate will have the same volume or liquidity as LIBOR. Any effects of LIBOR transition and the adoption of alternative rates could result in losses to the Fund.

The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the fund.