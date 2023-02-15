Ticker: ACCBX (Class A)

Invesco Corporate Bond Fund

Invests primarily in investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds.

Product detail Fact sheet

Reasons to invest

The Invesco Corporate Bond Fund is an active, total return strategy with an objective to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing primarily in corporate bonds.

Rigorous search for inefficiencies

We combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up credit research to capitalize on opportunities across corporate bonds.

Long-term perspective

We manage intra-cycle volatility in pursuit of strong risk-adjusted performance over time.

Three-tier approach

We construct corporate bond portfolios based on diversification, relative value, and liquidity.

FAQ

Get timely answers to important questions regarding this product.

Corporate bonds are debt obligations issued by companies that typically pay investors periodic interest as well as the principal when the bond matures. Corporate bonds generally fall into two major categories: investment grade and high yield.

Corporate bonds have two main risks: credit (or default) risk is the risk the company won’t be able to make payments on interest and/or principal; and interest rate risk is the risk their prices may fall when rates rise.

Corporate bond credit ratings are determined by credit ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor’s, Fitch, and Moody’s. Bonds with investment-grade ratings (rated Aaa/AAA to A3/A-) are issued by companies seen as very creditworthy based on the strength of the business and the balance sheet. High-yield bonds (rated Baa1/BBB+ to C/C), on the other hand, pay investors higher yields to compensate for their higher credit risk

Investors can turn to Invesco for high-conviction bond strategies across the fixed income spectrum. Our team is empowered by a collaborative culture and extensive research capabilities across geographies, asset classes, and sectors. We bring the resources of a global asset management firm while remaining nimble enough to add value through security selection. Through a rigorous, repeatable process that constantly identifies new themes and opportunities, we aim to build best-idea portfolios that seek to deliver strong risk-adjusted performance over time.

The following share classes are offered for this fund: Class A, Class C, Class R, Class R5, Class R6, Class Y.

Explore related funds

To learn more about our high yield fixed income offerings, explore the funds below.

  • US Fixed Income

    AMHYX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco High Yield Fund

    Fixed Income
  • US Fixed Income

    OGYAX

    Mutual Fund

    Invesco High Yield Bond Factor Fund

    Fixed Income

  • The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek to provide current income with preservation of capital. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective that is sought only when consistent with the Fund’s primary investment objective.