Invesco Small Cap Value Fund

Reasons to invest

This fund seeks to provide exposure to smaller-cap companies whose stock price has become disconnected from the intrinsic value of the business. Maintaining a longer-term investment horizon allows this traditional approach to value investing to play out across cycles.

5-star Morningstar rating - Small Value Category

As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 5 stars out of 475 funds and was rated 5 stars out of 475 funds, 5 stars out of 449 funds and 4 stars out of 361 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.

Patient approach

Focusing on companies’ intrinsic value may create opportunities where investors may have overreacted to market noise.

High conviction approach

We use a highly selective process to identify undervalued stocks, resulting in a portfolio that is distinct from the benchmarks.

Time-tested

Our tried and true process has been tested through various market and economic cycles.

FAQ

The questions that are uppermost on the minds of financial professionals and their clients.

Small-cap stocks are typically considered companies with a total market capitalization of less than about $2 billion. Value stocks are companies with share prices trading below intrinsic value based on fundamental metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, as opposed to growth stocks. Small-cap value stocks combine the factors of smaller companies and a value-based investing approach.

When analyzing small-cap value stocks, we believe Intrinsic value of a business is determined by cash flow and is independent of market price. We believe market prices at times disconnect from intrinsic value due to investor short-term fears and we seek to buy when a stock’s market price is significantly below our estimate of intrinsic value.

Small-cap value stocks can potentially be volatile because they may be less mature companies than large caps and may trade at lower P/E ratios. That’s one reason why we take a long-term investment horizon. Our portfolio positioning is driven by long-term valuation opportunities rather than benchmark or peer weighting  We also seek to diversify investments across multiple industries.

The fund is designed to provide investors exposure to smaller-cap companies whose stock price has become disconnected from the intrinsic value of the business. Maintaining a longer-term investment horizon typically allows this traditional approach to value investing to play out across cycles. The fund can also be used by investors seeking to take an active approach to U.S. small-cap value stocks.

The portfolio managers take a patient approach while a focus on companies’ intrinsic value creates opportunities where investors may have overreacted to market noise. We also employ a high-conviction, active approach and a highly selective process to identify undervalued stocks, resulting in a portfolio that is distinct from the benchmarks. Finally, our tried and true process has been tested through various market and economic cycles.

