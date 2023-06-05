Invesco Small Cap Value Fund

OSCAX
Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund
Invests in small companies that may not be fully appreciated by the market.
This fund seeks to provide exposure to smaller-cap companies whose stock price has become disconnected from the intrinsic value of the business. Maintaining a longer-term investment horizon allows this traditional approach to value investing to play out across cycles.
5-star Morningstar rating - Small Value Category
As of 3/31/2025 the Fund had an overall rating, based on risk-adjusted returns, of 5 stars out of 475 funds and was rated 5 stars out of 475 funds, 5 stars out of 449 funds and 4 stars out of 361 funds for the 3-, 5- and 10-year periods, respectively.
Focusing on companies’ intrinsic value may create opportunities where investors may have overreacted to market noise.
We use a highly selective process to identify undervalued stocks, resulting in a portfolio that is distinct from the benchmarks.
Our tried and true process has been tested through various market and economic cycles.
Small-cap stocks are typically considered companies with a total market capitalization of less than about $2 billion. Value stocks are companies with share prices trading below intrinsic value based on fundamental metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, as opposed to growth stocks. Small-cap value stocks combine the factors of smaller companies and a value-based investing approach.
When analyzing small-cap value stocks, we believe Intrinsic value of a business is determined by cash flow and is independent of market price. We believe market prices at times disconnect from intrinsic value due to investor short-term fears and we seek to buy when a stock’s market price is significantly below our estimate of intrinsic value.
Small-cap value stocks can potentially be volatile because they may be less mature companies than large caps and may trade at lower P/E ratios. That’s one reason why we take a long-term investment horizon. Our portfolio positioning is driven by long-term valuation opportunities rather than benchmark or peer weighting We also seek to diversify investments across multiple industries.
The fund is designed to provide investors exposure to smaller-cap companies whose stock price has become disconnected from the intrinsic value of the business. Maintaining a longer-term investment horizon typically allows this traditional approach to value investing to play out across cycles. The fund can also be used by investors seeking to take an active approach to U.S. small-cap value stocks.
The portfolio managers take a patient approach while a focus on companies’ intrinsic value creates opportunities where investors may have overreacted to market noise. We also employ a high-conviction, active approach and a highly selective process to identify undervalued stocks, resulting in a portfolio that is distinct from the benchmarks. Finally, our tried and true process has been tested through various market and economic cycles.
ABOUT RISK
Not all share classes are available to all investors. Please see the prospectus for more information.
Price-earnings Ratio: Price-earnings (P/E) ratio, the most common measure of how expensive a stock is, is equal to a stock's market capitalization divided by its after-tax earnings over a 12-month period.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
A value style of investing is subject to the risk that the valuations never improve or that the returns will trail other styles of investing or the overall stock markets.
Investments in real estate related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.
The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.
Factor investing is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on attributes that have been associated with higher returns.
