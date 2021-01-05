Plan sponsor and plan participant fee disclosure regulations

GENERATE A REPORT Plan sponsor 408b-2 disclosure reports
This tool will generate a special plan disclosure regarding the services and fees associated with certain types of ERISA plans offered at Invesco.
The US Department of Labor regulations that prescribe both plan sponsor disclosures (also known as 408b-2 regulations) and plan participant disclosures (also known as 404a-5 regulations) provide a framework for disclosing the fees and expenses applicable to many types of retirement plans.
Invesco offers a quick and easy way for ERISA plan sponsors to create, download, and print plan-specific 408b-2 and 404a-5 disclosure reports for prototype plans and non-prototype plans offered at Invesco. These reports include fund-specific information for your plan investment options in the Invesco funds and Invesco Oppenheimer funds.
To generate a report, choose one of the following:
This tool will generate a special plan disclosure regarding the services and fees associated with certain types of ERISA plans offered at Invesco.
This tool will generate special participant fee and investment disclosures on behalf of plan administrators of ERISA plans and non-ERISA 403(b) plans of Connecticut and Minnesota public schools.
For more information, please contact our Client Services department at 1 (800) 959-4246 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST.
NA1998052
Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. It was not intended or written to be used, and it cannot be used by any taxpayer, for the purpose of avoiding penalties that may be imposed on the taxpayer under US federal tax laws. Federal and state tax laws are complex and change frequently. You should always consult your own legal or tax adviser for information concerning your individual situation.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.