Plan sponsor and plan participant fee disclosure regulations

The US Department of Labor regulations that prescribe both plan sponsor disclosures (also known as 408b-2 regulations) and plan participant disclosures (also known as 404a-5 regulations) provide a framework for disclosing the fees and expenses applicable to many types of retirement plans.

Invesco offers a quick and easy way for ERISA plan sponsors to create, download, and print plan-specific 408b-2 and 404a-5 disclosure reports for prototype plans and non-prototype plans offered at Invesco. These reports include fund-specific information for your plan investment options in the Invesco funds and Invesco Oppenheimer funds.

Questions about the regulations?

For more information, please contact our Client Services department at 1 (800) 959-4246 from 7:00  a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST.

Department of Labor resources

