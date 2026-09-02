Press and media

Press releases
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04 December 2025 Invesco Releases 2026 Investment Outlook “Resilience and Rebalancing”
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14 July 2025 Sovereign investors embrace active management, renew interest in China amid global fragmentation and policy uncertainty
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16 June 2025 Invesco releases 2025 Midyear Investment Outlook “The Global Reset”
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26 February 2025 Invesco QQQ ETF approved for sale, cross-lists on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
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12 December 2024 Invesco releases 2025 Investment Outlook “After the Landing”
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28 October 2024 Mega-cap tech stock dominance prompts big shifts in systematic investing
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22 July 2024 Sovereign investors turn to emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise
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18 June 2024 Invesco releases 2024 Midyear Investment Outlook “Opportunities Amidst Divergence”
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8 December 2023 Invesco releases 2024 Investment Outlook “The Balancing Act”
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30 October 2023 Artificial intelligence taking off in systematic investing strategies, APAC leads global peers in adoption
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24 October, 2023 Invesco Real Estate Sells Majestar in Seoul
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July 3, 2023 Invesco releases 2023 Midyear Investment Outlook
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May 23, 2023 Invesco, BCT reach a long term agreement on MPF scheme
Media relations contacts
Dan Billings
Asia Regional Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 3128 6339