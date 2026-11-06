Why we believe loss avoidance comes first

In our view, potential outperformance in direct lending starts with loss avoidance.

Credit is inherently asymmetric. The upside on a loan is generally capped, while the downside from principal impairment can be significant. Long-term results are therefore driven less by the highest-yielding investments in a portfolio and more by the ability to avoid meaningful losses. We view loss avoidance not only as a defensive objective, but as a primary contributor to potential return.

The first quarter of 2026 data is consistent with this theme. Roughly 5% of all deals took a write-down of 10% or more in a single quarter, and 8% were marked down by 5% or more. Conservative leverage, enterprise value cushion, strong documentation, sponsor quality, and sector discipline are, in our view, not separate from returns. In credit, we believe risk management is the foundation of potential outperformance 1.

Yield is compensation for risk

Higher yield should never be viewed in isolation. In direct lending, additional yield is usually compensation for additional risk, therefore, the question isn’t whether a loan offers more spread, but whether that spread adequately compensates the lender for the risks being taken.

Higher leverage, thinner equity cushions, weaker documentation, greater cyclicality, unfamiliar sectors, or reduced lender influence can all produce more yield. Those trade-offs matter, because the incremental income earned in favorable markets can be overwhelmed by losses during stress. Competition itself does not create bad outcomes. Deteriorating underwriting standards do. Yield is visible at origination. Risk often reveals itself later.

Experience is the edge when the playbook stops working

Every lending strategy looks sound when markets cooperate. The real test comes when the original underwriting case changes. Borrowers miss budgets, liquidity tightens, capital markets become less available, sponsors reassess priorities, and growth forecasts become less reliable.

There’s no spreadsheet that resolves whether to amend a covenant, provide additional capital, require sponsor support, sell a position, or pursue a restructuring. Those decisions require judgment, and judgment is developed through experience, through having seen cycles, managed difficult credits, and negotiated through stress. Knowing how to underwrite a loan and invest through a dislocation aren’t the same skill.

Team continuity can matter as much as individual experience. Senior investment professionals who have worked together through multiple credit cycles, restructurings, and periods of significant volatility may develop a consistent framework and institutional memory that’s difficult to replicate quickly. The market has changed enormously over two decades, but the principles of disciplined lending haven’t.

A more selective market can be a better one

Recent volatility and rising dispersion don’t, in our view, diminish the case for direct lending. If anything, they reinforce the importance of manager selection. Periods of abundant capital can compress spreads and weaken protections. More selective markets can have the opposite effect, helping to restore discipline, improve lender protections, and reward patience. As with any investment, there’s no assurance these conditions will persist or that any strategy will benefit from them.

The next phase is placing greater emphasis on something different, in our view. Not just capital raised, but capital deployed well. Not just origination volume, but credit selection. Not just yield, but risk-adjusted return. Not just scale, but durability.

Such an environment tends to favor lenders who’ve stayed consistent, kept underwriting tight, and focused on preserving capital through the cycle, in our view. We believe some of the more compelling opportunities increasingly point toward disciplined investing in the core middle market. Those are the principles that have guided our team for more than 25 years, and they continue to guide us today.

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