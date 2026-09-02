The role of CLOs in a diversified portfolio

Introduction to CLOs

Investor discussions suggest Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs) have become popular. This paper explores the potential role of CLO debt tranches within a multi-asset framework, based on available data from US and European markets.

What is a CLO?

A CLO is a limited life financial structure that usually pools together broadly syndicated loans (assets) - typically senior secured loans from diverse corporate borrowers (see glossary of terms) - and finances the purchase by issuing multiple tranches of debt (liabilities), plus an equity tranche. These tranches are organised in a “waterfall” structure, meaning that the most senior debt (AAA-rated) receives principal and interest payments first, while junior debt tranches and equity are first in line to absorb any losses. CLOs are actively managed by specialist CLO managers who oversee loan selection, trading in compliance with portfolio guidelines and tests (including for over-collateralisation and interest coverage which can help ensure structural integrity for investors).

No defaults in AAA and AA tranches in the 1993-2025 period

A CLO usually holds hundreds of loans across industries and regions, which can reduce idiosyncratic credit risk. Further, their floating rate nature can minimise interest rate sensitivity. These factors and the coverage/collateral tests mentioned above may have contributed to the limited default history in the debt tranches (see Figure 2a). According to Moody’s Ratings, there have been no principal defaults on Aaa and Aa-rated CLOs in the dataset that starts in 1993. The one default in the A category was a distressed exchange credit event in July 2009. Otherwise, the highest number of impairments has been in the Ba category, with around 2% of CLOs in that tranche impaired since 1993, with an implied loss rate of 1.1% (according to Invesco Private Credit team calculations).

Global market cap. exceeds $1.2trn

In terms of the size of the asset base, the market capitalisation of CLOs included in the JP Morgan US CLOIE indices was US$0.9trn on 30 June 2026 (source: JP Morgan), compared to $1.5trn for the S&P UBS US Leveraged Loan Index (source: S&P UBS) and $1.5trn for the Bloomberg US Corporate High Yield Index (source Bloomberg). As shown in Figure 2b, the AAA tranche dominates the US CLO market, with around 70% of total market capitalisation. In Europe, the market capitalisation of CLOs included in the JP Morgan Euro CLOIE indices was €0.3trn on 30 June 2026 (source: JP Morgan), compared to €0.5trn for the S&P UBS Western Europe Leveraged Loan Index (source: S&P UBS) and €0.4trn for the Bloomberg Pan-European High Yield Index (source Bloomberg). The euro CLO market is also dominated by the AAA tranche, with a weighting of around 66%.