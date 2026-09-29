Insight Xi–Trump Summit: What managed US–China competition means for markets

David Chao, Invesco’s Global Market Strategist for Asia Pacific, shares his outlook for 2020 for the region.
Global Market Strategist, Asia Pacific (ex-Japan)
September 29, 2026
Xi–Trump Summit: What managed US–China competition means for markets

Last week's Xi-Trump summit delivered what markets were hoping for the most: stability. The meeting appears to have succeeded in its primary objective of preventing a renewed deterioration in relations and extending the détente that has emerged over recent months. From a results perspective, the summit delivered modest progress on trade and dialogue, reinforcing a path of managed competition that is supportive for risk assets.

The summit produced several tangible outcomes, including a framework for reciprocal tariff relief covering approximately US$30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction, the establishment of a formal US-China AI dialogue, and the continuation of existing trade consultation mechanisms1. Both sides also signaled support for future engagement through the APEC and G20 meetings later this year.

China exports to the US have rebounded

Sources: China General Administration of Customs (GAC), Macrobond. Monthly data as of August 2026.

Importantly, the meeting reinforced a theme that has increasingly characterized the US-China relations: managing rivalry. The focus remains on creating guardrails that reduce the risk of potential escalation while preserving areas of economic cooperation. This is consistent with the concept of "constructive strategic stability" first introduced during the Beijing summit in May.

Markets are likely to view the summit as incrementally positive. Reduced geopolitical uncertainty should support risk sentiment, particularly for China-related risk assets, Asian equities, industrials, and sectors exposed to global trade flows.

More so, US-China relations are shifting toward management, despite some unresolved disagreements. Both sides appear motivated to prevent competition from becoming destabilizing.

Our base case is that the summit represents another step toward managed competition. For investors, that is probably the most important outcome, allowing policymakers and markets additional time to navigate an increasingly multipolar world.

Key dates to watch following the Xi–Trump Summit

Date

Event

26-29 Oct 2026

5th Plenum of 20th Party Congress

3 Nov 2026

US Midterm elections

18-19 Nov 2026

APEC 2026 China

November 2026

US-China AI dialogue

14-15 Dec 2026

G20 Summit in Miami

10 Jan 2027

Expiration of extended tariff/rare earth control pause agreed at the Trump-Xi summit

Important information

The opinions expressed above are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.
 

Investment risks:

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

  • 1

    China, US Agree to AI Dialogue, Tariff Cuts on $30 Billion in Goods During Xi Visit, U.S. News, September 2026

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