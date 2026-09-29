Xi–Trump Summit: What managed US–China competition means for markets

Importantly, the meeting reinforced a theme that has increasingly characterized the US-China relations: managing rivalry. The focus remains on creating guardrails that reduce the risk of potential escalation while preserving areas of economic cooperation. This is consistent with the concept of "constructive strategic stability" first introduced during the Beijing summit in May.

Markets are likely to view the summit as incrementally positive. Reduced geopolitical uncertainty should support risk sentiment, particularly for China-related risk assets, Asian equities, industrials, and sectors exposed to global trade flows.

More so, US-China relations are shifting toward management, despite some unresolved disagreements. Both sides appear motivated to prevent competition from becoming destabilizing.

Our base case is that the summit represents another step toward managed competition. For investors, that is probably the most important outcome, allowing policymakers and markets additional time to navigate an increasingly multipolar world.