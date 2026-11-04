ETF Connect: Accessing China’s AI value chain

The next chapter of AI is therefore about more than a handful of US technology platforms. Opportunities are spreading across the value chain, from chips and computing infrastructure to real-world applications, and across global markets. Asia, including China, is expected to play an integral part in this development. As more countries make AI a strategic priority, the investment opportunity appears broad and global.

What is driving China’s AI investment story?

China may offer a distinct vantage point on the next wave of AI development. Three drivers stand out: supportive policy, a large market for AI applications and growing demand for home-grown technology. Together, they create opportunities both to develop AI capabilities and to deploy them at scale.

Policy initiatives are encouraging AI adoption and China’s industrial base provides a wide range of potential uses. In September 2026, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued three AI policies in quick succession, including the “AI + Software” action plan, while multiple regions released AI-related 15th Five-Year special plans.3 The push for domestic alternatives is also supporting investment in semiconductors, computing infrastructure and software. China’s AI opportunity is therefore more than just an extension of a global trend. It also reflects the growth of the domestic technology ecosystem, supported by local demand and industrial capabilities.

This evolving ecosystem brings the STAR and ChiNext boards into focus. China’s largest DRAM maker, CXMT, debuted on the STAR Market in July 2026, while DeepSeek is reportedly preparing for a STAR Market IPO.4 As more AI-related businesses seek access to public markets, new listings could broaden the investment universe across these two innovation boards, giving investors more ways to participate in China’s AI development.

CSI STAR & ChiNext Artificial Intelligence Index: Two innovation boards, fifty companies, one AI focus

China’s AI champions are spread across two innovation boards, each with its own strengths. STAR is home to core technology players in chips and equipment, while ChiNext hosts leaders in high-speed connectivity, such as optical modules that link computing systems inside AI data centers.

The CSI STAR & ChiNext Artificial Intelligence Index spans both boards, bringing 50 major AI companies together in a single portfolio. This dual-board design means the index covers different parts of the AI value chain, from semiconductors and computing infrastructure to enabling technologies and real-world applications, all backed by the scale of China’s economy and manufacturing base. The index focuses on large companies, more than 60% of the companies have a market capitalization of above US $10 billion, and offers concentrated AI exposure, with around 95% of companies in the information technology sector.5 Modified market-cap weighting and semi-annual rebalancing helps keep the portfolio balanced, providing investors with a structured way to follow this evolving investment theme.

AI creates different opportunities at different stages of its development. The index captures multiple parts of this ecosystem, rather than focusing on a single product or application, letting investors own both the “picks and shovels” that power AI and the applications that bring it to everyday users.