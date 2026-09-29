Factor investing foundations: Looking beneath asset class labels

A useful investment factor should have a credible economic explanation rather than being a statistical coincidence. Ultimately, a solid rationale for a factor premium is required. Evidence should be persistent over long periods with consistent risk and return profiles visible across markets, sectors or asset classes where relevant, and robust to different definitions and parameter changes. It should also be distinct from other factors and practical to capture after trading costs, liquidity limits and portfolio constraints.

This discipline matters because the expansion of quantitative research has produced a large “factor zoo”. Backtests can identify patterns that appear compelling in a particular sample but fail in live portfolios. This trend has become more prominent in the wake of unstructured and alternative data sets. Investors would therefore need to distinguish between an interesting signal and an investable factor.

Why can factor premiums be expected?

There are three broad explanations as to why factor premia exist. The first is compensation for risk. For example, smaller companies may be less liquid or more economically sensitive, so investors may require additional expected return for holding them. The second is behavioral. Investors may overreact, underreact, follow trends or anchor to past information, allowing mispricing to persist. Momentum is often linked to gradual information processing and herding, while value may partly reflect excessive pessimism toward unpopular companies.

The third explanation is structural. Regulations, benchmarks, leverage constraints and institutional preferences may create recurring demand patterns. The low volatility effect, for example, may partly arise because investors unable or unwilling to use leverage seek higher-returning, higher-volatility securities, leaving lower volatility securities relatively overlooked and thus incorrectly priced.

No single explanation needs to account for every factor in every market. What matters is that the rationale is plausible, evidence is broad and implementation does not erase the expected benefit.