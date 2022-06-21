About us

About us

$1.6tr

Managed on behalf of our clients

8000+

Employees globally focused on meeting client needs

120

Serving clients in 120 countries across the world

At Invesco, we are fully focused on delivering what truly matters to our clients: getting more out of life by achieving their financial objectives.

It helps that we are purely focused on investing. There are no competing lines of business to support, no conflicting activities that may compromise results.

Our wide range of investment capabilities span virtually every asset class, investment style and geography. They are managed by our specialised investment teams and designed with the needs of our clients in mind.

Committed to the UK

Invesco is a global investment management firm with a strong local presence. We have helped our clients in the UK build better financial futures for nearly 50 years. Our clients include private individuals seeking to grow their savings, financial advisers helping others make sound investment choices, as well as well as insurance companies, local authorities and pension schemes that help people from all walks of life secure a future retirement income.

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  • * Source: Invesco as at 31 December 2021.