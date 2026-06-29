Invesco Global Sovereign Asset Management Study 2026

Investment Outlook 2026 midyear outlook: Takeaways from our ‘resilience endures’ webinar
Invesco’s midyear outlook webinar looks at how markets are reacting to a tumultuous global economy and what experts are doing to navigate it.
In 2026, sovereign investors find themselves in the middle of a broad-based reassessment. This year’s study, the 14th in the series, revisits assumptions that shaped portfolio construction over the past decade — what diversification actually delivers, where returns will come from, how much can be relied on from passive market exposure, and whether the financial infrastructure that sovereign investors rely on can be taken for granted in the way it once was.
This year, we surveyed 144 senior investment professionals from 90 sovereign funds and 54 central banks, who collectively manage approximately US$29 trillion in assets. The study provides unique insights into the investment objectives and behaviours of sovereign investors and central ban.
Together, the five themes reflect the scale of the change under way, with implications for portfolio construction, governance, technology, and the institutional foundations on which long-term investing depends. Read our full study today and discover our findings.
Invesco’s midyear outlook webinar looks at how markets are reacting to a tumultuous global economy and what experts are doing to navigate it.
Rising gold prices over the past few years are a signal that long-term investors should rethink diversification in a more fragmented and politicised world.
In a time of immense disruption, we believe resilience endures and provides a favourable investment environment for the rest of the year.