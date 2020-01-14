Stephanie Butcher
Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Investments

Stephanie Butcher

About

Based in Henley-on-Thames, Stephanie is responsible for a number of European equity portfolios, specialising in European equity income investing.

She began her investment career at Lazard Asset Management as a graduate trainee in 1993 and progressed to become a US fund manager responsible for institutional and retail portfolios. Stephanie then joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 1997, initially as a US portfolio manager responsible for insurance and institutional funds, and then moved onto their European equities desk in 1998 as a fund manager responsible for a number of retail funds before joining our company in 2003.

Stephanie holds an MA (Cantab) in History from Cambridge University.

Profile

Job title    Fund Manager
In group    19 Years
Experience    29 Years
Location    Henley-on-Thames
   