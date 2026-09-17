There are now 420 active ETFs listed in Europe, compared to just 71 three years ago1. New funds have come to the market both from existing ETF providers and from “pure play” active managers that are entirely new to ETFs. The larger, more established ETF providers may sometimes leverage proven active strategies from other parts of their business, and then use the expertise of their ETF specialists in product development, portfolio implementation, and trade execution to deliver it efficiently in the ETF format.

What is an active ETF?

When most investors hear the term active, they tend to think about the traditional bottom-up, stock-picking approach where a named manager uses their expertise and resources with the aim of outperforming the market. Their portfolios will often deviate significantly from a benchmark to achieve their objective.

While that is one type of active approach, active strategies can be defined more broadly as anything that isn’t passive. That’s particularly relevant considering the ETF wrapper is known — and used — mostly for passive exposure to both market-cap (beta) and “smart beta” indices. Active is everything outside of that.

Passive ETF investors first used “passive like” active ETFs

Most of the demand for active ETFs has been from experienced passive ETF investors. They initially focused on ETFs that take an underlying alpha strategy and apply tight constraints to limit deviation from a benchmark. “Core plus” and “enhanced beta” equity strategies are good examples, and they will often use teams of quantitative researchers as opposed to a single named manager.

Investors can evaluate and approve these products in much the same way they consider passive “smart beta” strategies — the active element of the strategy is limited and easier to reconcile with the familiar (passive) ETF operating model.

Then came active management used for reasons other than alpha

The next area of expansion for active ETFs were strategies where the active input was not primarily focused on alpha generation. This includes derivative-based strategies, such as those using options to generate additional income on an underlying equity index portfolio. The portfolio manager’s focus is not on timing the market or security selection, but on managing the complexities of a large options portfolio to deliver a high and stable level of income while at the same time retaining as much of the underlying index exposure as possible.

Another example are strategies that provide exposure to complex assets, which is best illustrated by the recent emergence of actively managed CLO UCITS ETFs. Each CLO is itself an actively managed portfolio of underlying loans, and the active manager adds the greatest value is two places: (a) the analysis of the CLO manager themselves, their track records, and how they have managed their portfolios historically (especially during periods of stress), and (b) in managing the complex trading dynamics of CLOs to ensure liquidity for investors. The expertise has more to do with trading and risk management than with the pursuit of alpha.

While these are clearly very different strategies from the enhanced core beta strategies, they share many of the same structural and risk characteristics, and their familiarity from a passive context facilitates their adoption by traditional passive ETF investors.

Next stage: Adoption of fundamental active ETFs?

As we have highlighted, passive ETF investors have been the main users of active ETFs and, for the most part, have focused on strategies sharing some characteristics with a passive approach. Interestingly, the next stage of active ETF growth could be from the type of strategy that many investors associate with active management, but that has only very recently started to gain traction: a fundamental active approach.

From a supply perspective, fundamental active strategies can pose material challenges to an ETF wrapper. And not every active strategy is suitable. For example, those that rely on less liquid securities to help deliver alpha are not ideally suited to a structure built for daily liquidity, transparency, and execution efficiency.

A fundamental active fund is built on the expectation that most investors will remain in the fund long term. The overall composition of the portfolio may change slightly with in/outflows as more liquid investments are bought/sold immediately while less liquid investments are executed more gradually. Smaller outflows are often dealt with by the fund’s cash holdings.

Contrast that to a passive ETF, which needs a liquid portfolio to accommodate the requirements of investors who wish to trade in and out of the fund opportunistically. The portfolio is constructed to replicate the benchmark and, as such, does not change. Absent any index rebalance activity, the passive ETF manager’s primary focus day-to-day is on the efficient management of in/outflows from the fund, which can at times represent a significant portion of total fund assets. The associated costs are borne by the investors buying or selling, so that the fund’s other investors are not impacted.