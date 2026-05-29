Article

Rethinking ETFs: From tactical tool to strategic institutional building block

29 May 2026
Invesco
Looking up at modern glass office skyscrapers converging toward a bright blue sky, symbolising scale, structure, and forward-looking institutional investment.

Are institutions under utilising ETFs?

Among European institutional asset owners, ETFs have long been viewed as purely tactical investment vehicles offering simple, passive exposure to market beta. Moreover, many institutions may believe that ETFs are tools designed for the needs of retail investors. As a result, European institutions have primarily used ETFs to equitise cash, fill exposure gaps during manager transitions, adjust market exposure quickly, and implement tactical views in the short term.

These perceptions may be causing institutions to overlook ETFs’ potential as long-term strategic solutions. Thanks to their competitive total cost of ownership, flexibility, and precision, ETFs can be valuable building blocks in institutional strategic allocations.

ETFs offer valuable benefits versus other strategic solutions

Pension managers, insurance general account managers, and other institutional asset owners have traditionally used mandates, index funds, and derivatives for long-term allocations. These decisions have been driven by mandates’ customisation capabilities, index funds’ familiar pooled structure, and derivatives’ ability to allow for hedging and efficient market access.

ETFs may complement—and at times be more attractive than—these investment vehicles by offering a combination of attributes that can be useful for long-term implementation: competitive total cost of ownership, low tracking difference, high flexibility, and ability to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria (see table below).

The comparison between ETFs and traditional index funds is particularly relevant when the underlying exposures are similar. In such cases, the ETF wrapper may offer advantages, including intraday tradability, transparency, execution flexibility, and ease of use during transitions or rebalancing that index funds may not provide. For institutions managing frequent allocation changes, those enhancements can add significant value to their investment process. Furthermore, the ETF may offer a lower tracking difference versus index funds, especially when withholding tax treatment or the index replication method of the ETF enhances net performance.

How ETFs compare to other long-term investment vehicles

 

ETFs

Mandates

Index funds

Derivatives

Total cost of ownership

Competitive

Effective management and market-making can drive tight bid-ask spreads, but management fees are an important consideration

Low

Fees may be negotiable, particularly for large investors, but setup and governance costs can be meaningful

Wide range

Can be cost efficient, though pricing and access may vary by provider and share class

Varies

Can be efficient for certain exposures, but roll costs, collateral management, and operational complexity matter

Tracking difference

Low

Designed to closely track the performance of an index excluding management fees and related costs

Varies

Customisable but tracking ability depends on mandate design and manager execution

Low

Structured to track indices tightly, but often priced once daily at the end of the day

Varies

Can track broad exposures efficiently, but basis risk and contract terms vary

Flexibility

High

Intraday trading and liquidity can support rebalancing, transitions, and strategic uses

Intermediate

Customisable but less flexible to establish, modify, or terminate

Intermediate

Familiar structure, but do not allow for intraday implementation

Intermediate

Flexible where liquid contracts exist, but not all asset classes are accessible and exiting or rolling a position can be costly

ESG criteria

High

Index-based ETFs can provide transparent, rules-based ESG exposure; large institutions may also explore co-developed strategies

High

High customisation potential depending on manager capabilities

Varies

ESG options available, depending on provider and structure

Low

ESG implementation may be limited by available contracts and exposure design

Source: Invesco. For illustrative purposes only.

ETF structure can support efficient governance and decision-making

Many investment committees and governance boards treat ETFs similarly to equities for approval purposes: ETFs covering strategies or asset classes that are already permitted in an institution’s investment policy statement do not require additional approval to be added to the portfolio. As a result, ETFs can reduce the operational burden associated with manager searches, mandate negotiation, onboarding, or frequent rebalancing, activities that often weigh on institutional asset owners when employing mandates, index funds, and derivatives.

These benefits, along with intraday trading and daily transparency into holdings, allow ETFs to support faster decision-making, clearer exposure monitoring, and simpler communication with boards and investment committees.

Regulatory shifts drive institutions’ long-term ETF usage

For pensions, the evolution from DB to DC models across parts of Europe is another reason ETFs are garnering heightened attention. As pension systems move toward more individualised and lifecycle-oriented structures, portfolios may need more frequent monitoring, precise rebalancing, and scalable building blocks—all of which can be accomplished with ETFs.

New Dutch pension law (Wet toekomst pensioenen) offers a useful example. Under the new DC-based pension system, target allocations may need to be monitored and adjusted more frequently as lifecycle effects, premium inflows, benefit payments, and market returns affect portfolio positioning. ETFs can support that process, particularly where institutions need liquidity, attractive performance, cost efficiency, intraday tradability, low tracking difference, and operational simplicity. In fact, in a global survey of institutional asset owners—including those in the Netherlands—more than half of respondents cited liquidity, performance, and lowest total cost as their top criteria for making allocations to ETFs (see below).

That does not mean ETFs are the answer in every case. Futures may be appropriate where liquid contracts exist, and costs are lower. Index funds or mandates may be better suited for structural or highly customised exposures. But for pensions navigating more dynamic allocation requirements, ETFs may be a useful addition to the long-term toolkit.

Regulatory developments are also expanding ETF use cases for insurance general account managers. Recent and proposed Solvency II reforms are expected to reduce capital charges for certain senior securitisation exposures, including AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs), by up to 70%–80%. As a result, structured credit is potentially becoming increasingly relevant for European insurers.

While ETFs already offer transparency and support look-through treatment today, the application of reduced capital charges to AAA-rated CLO ETFs is subject to meeting Solvency II look-through requirements and depends on the insurer’s ability to access and report underlying holdings on a regular basis.

Where these conditions are met, AAA-rated CLO ETFs can provide insurers with efficient and transparent access to the asset class’s benefits—such as attractive yields, limited impairment history, and diversification potential—while supporting look-through, liquidity, and governance requirements.

Asset managers are expanding the institutional ETF toolkit

For some institutional asset owners, the opportunity for ETFs goes beyond just replacing one passive exposure with another. As investment managers look for attractive opportunities beyond market-cap beta, asset managers are developing strategies that help asset owners access traditionally hard-to-reach markets, such as contingent convertible bonds (CoCos), AT1s, and parts of the high-yield market. Other areas of development include actively managed, thematic, and factor-based strategies that provide access to additional sources of alpha and portfolio construction efficiency.

In addition to providing unique market access, asset managers have also developed sophisticated market replication techniques through synthetic ETFs. In a synthetic ETF, the fund may hold a basket of securities and use a swap agreement to receive the return of the target index, rather than holding every index constituent directly like a physical fund. This synthetic structure may produce a lower tracking difference compared to physical ETFs, which is mainly attributed to the 0% withholding tax rate that is applied to US dividends through this index replication method.

For example, the Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc* (MXWS)—a synthetic ETF that aims to provide the net total return performance of the MSCI World Index by holding a basket of securities and using swaps—outperformed the average physical ETF1 by 0.05% per annum before fees since 2018. This is primarily due to the 0% withholding tax rate applied to US dividends, which is a significant difference from the 15% withholding tax rate that is achievable by the physical funds.2 However, it is important for institutions to understand the swap structure, counterparty controls, transparency, and costs before investing.

An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.

Read the full Investment Risks

Discrete performance for Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc as of 30-Apr-2026

*Past performance does not predict future returns

 

ETF

Index

Difference

Apr 2025 - Apr 2026

29.24%

29.16%

0.06%

Apr 2024 - Apr 2025

12.24%

12.16%

0.07%

Apr 2023 - Apr 2024

18.52%

18.39%

0.11%

Apr 2022 - Apr 2023

3.35%

3.18%

0.17%

Apr 2021 - Apr 2022

-3.43%

-3.52%

0.10%

Apr 2020 - Apr 2021

45.53%

45.33%

0.14%

Apr 2019 - Apr 2020

-3.81%

-4.00%

0.20%

Apr 2018 - Apr 2019

6.61%

6.48%

0.13%

Apr 2017 - Apr 2018

13.25%

13.22%

0.03%

Apr 2016 - Apr 2017

14.67%

14.65%

0.02%

Calendar year performance as of 30-Apr-2026

 

ETF

Index

Difference

Year to quarter end

-3.56%

-3.57%

0.01%

2025

21.17%

21.09%

0.06%

2024

18.76%

18.67%

0.08%

2023

23.96%

23.79%

0.14%

2022

-18.02%

-18.14%

0.15%

2021

21.93%

21.82%

0.10%

2020

16.10%

15.90%

0.17%

2019

27.92%

27.67%

0.19%

2018

-8.63%

-8.71%

0.09%

2017

22.41%

22.40%

0.01%

Get the complete performance history report. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Costs may increase or decrease as result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. Consult the legal documents for further information on costs.

Asset owners are teaming up with ETF issuers to develop customised solutions

Larger institutions with specific sustainability objectives and scale can work with index providers and ETF issuers to co-manufacture tailored exposures. The 2024 partnership between Finnish Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (Varma) and Invesco is one example. Varma worked closely with MSCI to develop climate-focused indices aligned with its decarbonisation requirements, and Invesco made these exposures investable through ETFs, supported by capital markets coordination and market-making commitments.

ETF providers are offering asset owners more than just products

Alongside offering and co-manufacturing ETFs with asset owners, asset managers have extensive teams of ETF and capital markets specialists who can explain product structure, index methodology, trading approach, liquidity, and performance attribution. These specialists can offer institutional asset owners pre-trade analytics to estimate cost and market impact, post-trade analysis to review execution quality, and education for CIOs, boards, and investment committees.

These capabilities can be especially important when institutions are evaluating more complex exposures, large trades, different replication approaches, or total cost of ownership. In those cases, capital markets guidance, trade planning, liquidity insights, and performance attribution can help institutions understand not only what they own but also how efficiently they access it.

Invesco: Premier ETF partner to asset owners

While traditionally thought of as simplistic, market beta-based strategies, ETFs have evolved to offer institutions a broader menu of options to potentially improve institutional portfolio design or implementation efficiency. Invesco has been at the forefront of helping institutions capture the full benefits of ETFs.

Invesco’s ETF platform brings together product expertise, capital markets support, investment insight, and institutional experience to help asset owners evaluate where ETFs may fit within their portfolios. As a pure asset manager with a sizeable EMEA ETF platform spanning 170 strategies across asset classes, dedicated capital markets and ETF specialists, and extensive experience building and maintaining both physical and synthetic ETF structures, Invesco can help institutions assess which implementation approach may provide efficient exposure for a given benchmark, market, portfolio, or regulatory need.

View our full suite of ETF Solutions.

Related insights

  • Footnotes

    1 Competing products selected are the largest EMEA ETFs which track the same index as the Invesco fund with a long enough track record and a stable fee.

    2 Source: Bloomberg, 30 Apr 2026. ETF performance is measured by change in Net Asset Value, includes dividends reinvested, management fees and other ETF costs but does not consider any commissions or custody fees payable when buying, holding or selling the ETF. Please refer to ‘Discrete Performance’ table for 10 year annual performance based on complete 12-month periods.

    Past performance does not predict future returns. Get the complete performance history report. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations. An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. Costs may increase or decrease as result of currency and exchange rate fluctuations. Consult the legal documents for further information on costs.

    The performance difference is calculated using relative (geometric) returns rather than arithmetic returns. Relative returns account for compounding and market volatility and is a better measure of performance than arithmetic returns.

  • Investment Risks

    For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The Fund’s ability to track the benchmark’s performance is reliant on the counterparties to continuously deliver the performance of the benchmark in line with the swap agreements and would also be affected by any spread between the pricing of the swaps and the pricing of the benchmark. The insolvency of any institutions providing services such as safekeeping of assets or acting as counterparty to derivatives or other instruments, may expose the Fund to financial loss. The value of equities and equity-related securities can be affected by a number of factors including the activities and results of the issuer and general and regional economic and market conditions. This may result in fluctuations in the value of the Fund. The Fund might purchase securities that are not contained in the reference index and will enter into swap agreements to exchange the performance of those securities for the performance of the reference index. The Fund’s performance may be adversely affected by variations in the exchange rates between the base currency of the Fund and the currencies to which the Fund is exposed. The Fund is invested in a particular geographical region, which might result in greater fluctuations in the value of the Fund than for a fund with a broader geographical investment mandate.

    Important Information

    Data as at 30.04.2026, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invesco.com/ie-manco/en/home.html. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. UCITS ETF’s units / shares purchased on the secondary market cannot usually be sold directly back to UCITS ETF. Investors must buy and sell units / shares on a secondary market with the assistance of an intermediary (e.g. a stockbroker) and may incur fees for doing so. In addition, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units / shares and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. For the full objectives and investment policy please consult the current prospectus or the Fund's Supplement. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    Index: The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with Invesco and any related funds.

  • EMEA5512365/2026