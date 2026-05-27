Why consider European real estate?

On screen disclaimer text:

Disclosures

This marketing communication is intended only for Professional Clients in Continental Europe (as defined in the important information), Dubai, Guernsey, Jersey, Ireland, Isle of Man and the UK; for Sophisticated or Professional Investors in Australia; for Institutional Investors in the United States; for Institutional Investors and/or Accredited Investors in Singapore; for Qualified Clients/Sophisticated Investors in Israel; for Professional Investors in Hong Kong; for Qualified Institutional Investors in Japan; for certain specific Qualified Institutions and/or Sophisticated Investors only in Taiwan; for Wholesale Investors (as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct Act) in New Zealand, for Qualified Professional Investors in the Republic of Korea; for certain specific sovereign wealth funds and/or Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors approved by local regulators only in the People’s Republic of China; for Qualified Institutional Investors and/or certain specific Institutional Investors in Thailand; for certain specific institutional investors in Brunei and Indonesia, for Qualified Buyers in the Philippines for informational purposes only; for certain specific institutional investors in Malaysia upon request. In Canada this document is for use by investors who are (i) Accredited Investors and (ii) Permitted Clients, as defined under National Instrument 45 106 and National Instrument 31 103, respectively. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by the public or retail investors. Please do not redistribute.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Property and land can be illiquid and difficult to sell, so the fund may not be able to sell such investments when desired and at the intended price. The value of property is generally a matter of an independent valuer’s opinion and may not be realised.

Why European Real Estate?

Speaker:

Property is a key pillar in a well-constructed multi-asset portfolio.

It offers a valuable combination of income stability and long-term growth potential.

At the same time, it has a low correlation with equities and bonds, which helps balance overall portfolio risk.

On screen graphic image at 0:24:

A circular diagram titled “Multi-asset portfolio”. Around the circle are six categories: Public fixed income, Cash, Real assets, Private credit, Private equity, and Public equities.

Text featured below the graphic image: (1) Invesco Real Estate using data from MSCI as of June 30, 2025. (2) MSCI, Bloomberg and FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Index as of September 30, 2025. Correlations were calculated using the longest available common time period from 1Q 2008 through 3Q 2025





Speaker:

Since 2001, about 78% of the returns from investing in European property have come from income.

On screen visual at 0:52

Inelastic pops up to the left with resilient to the right and then it splits to a hallway visual

Then the word resilient pops up with people walking through a building

Speaker:

In today’s market environment, we’re focused on income and income growth as the main drivers of returns.

We break this income down into two categories: what we call “inelastic income” and “resilient income.”

Inelastic income comes from real estate uses that are less sensitive to pricing changes and broader economic cycles.

These assets provide a stable anchor for the portfolio, delivering predictable cash flows.

Returns here benefit from yield spreads over funding costs, and also from rental indexation throughout the holding period.

Resilient income, on the other hand, comes from multi-let assets with a diverse tenant base.

This diversity reduces reliance on any single occupier.

These properties capture rental growth through active leasing, tenant turnover, and portfolio optimisation.

Returns in this category are driven by selective acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

What would be the key drivers of European real estate trend today?

We focus on sectors with three key qualities: ongoing demand supported by structural drivers; limited or constrained supply; and the potential for solid rental growth.

On top of that, markets that have already experienced rental growth can offer additional upside by capturing that embedded rental reversion.

On screen visual:

Visuals of apartments, industrial space, and urban residential buildings

Right now, two major forces are shaping the landscape in Europe: urbanisation and technology.

Urbanisation isn’t just a story for emerging markets. Many European cities continue to grow strongly.

As more people move into cities, demand rises—not only for housing but also for industrial space that supports local services and, of course, e-commerce.

But here’s the challenge: most European markets have a historical undersupply. There’s simply not enough residential or urban industrial space to meet the current demand.

So, how do we respond to these trends? Let me share some of our strategies.

Across Europe, there’s an estimated shortfall of nearly 10 million homes. This shortage is clear in almost every market where we invest. But we also recognise that housing affordability is a real concern in many cities.

Our goal is to find investments that address this supply shortage — but do so in a way that keeps housing affordable.

For example, in Germany, we’re modernising existing housing stock. That means upgrading older units to modern standards and adding new units through extensions where possible. Right now, we’re focused on Berlin, but we’re actively looking to expand this approach to other cities.

London’s market is a bit different. Recently, there’s been a rise in large apartment blocks with lots of amenities, which often push up costs for tenants. Our strategy here is to invest in smaller, simpler apartment blocks, bought directly from developers. These tend to be more affordable options in the local market.

We’re also partnering across Europe to develop student housing — meeting the needs of today’s students while adding much-needed housing stock in undersupplied areas.

But it’s not just about housing.

Growing urban populations also need service spaces that support modern life.

And yet since 2000, London has lost a quarter of its industrial floorspace. Manchester and Birmingham have each lost about a fifth.

This creates opportunities to invest in upgrading the remaining urban industrial assets — improving quality and leasing vacant space to capture rental growth.

Because these assets are very local and granular, we work closely with specialist operators who have a real edge in this area. We’re doing something similar in Germany and Austria, partnering with experts developing new urban logistics facilities in key cities.

Why now?

We believe that it’s an interesting time to enter the European market

Valuations have repriced.

Real estate yields are higher than financing costs.

And leverage is therefore accretive.

Together these factors provide a boost to both income returns and total returns for investors.

Another reason to consider investing in European real estate is sustainability.

We’re seeing regulations tightening around carbon emissions and energy efficiency.

This shift places greater emphasis on refurbishing existing buildings, improving assets to meet modern standards.

It also means we’re less reliant on new developments which can also have a larger environmental impact.

Why Invesco?

Our European real estate team is truly local, covering 14 countries across eight offices.

5:16 On screen graphic image: A world map highlighting with the stat that we operate in 14 European cities across 8 office locations in Europe

Speaker:

Many of our team members have spent their entire careers living and working in their respective markets.

This gives us real-time insights, a deep understanding of local customs, and strong relationships with key stakeholders.

We combine this local expertise with a top-down approach, applying secular, trend-driven investment themes in ways that align closely with local market conditions.

Each of our local teams operates across the risk spectrum and invests in both equity and credit. They’re active in many different market conditions and see opportunities from many different angles.

By blending local knowledge with our central views on long-term structural trends and sustainability, we’re able to source compelling opportunities at the local level.

And then we integrate them to optimise risk-adjusted returns across our portfolios.

[BACK OF MATERIAL]

Important information

This marketing communication is intended only for Professional Clients in Continental Europe (as defined below), Dubai, Guernsey, Jersey, Ireland, Isle of Man and the UK; for Sophisticated or Professional Investors in Australia; for Institutional Investors in the United States; for Institutional Investors and/or Accredited Investors in Singapore; for Qualified Clients/Sophisticated Investors in Israel; for Professional Investors in Hong Kong; for Qualified Institutional Investors in Japan; for certain specific Qualified Institutions and/or Sophisticated Investors only in Taiwan; for Wholesale Investors (as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct Act) in New Zealand, for Qualified Professional Investors in the Republic of Korea; for certain specific sovereign wealth funds and/or Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors approved by local regulators only in the People’s Republic of China; for Qualified Institutional Investors and/or certain specific Institutional Investors in Thailand; for certain specific institutional investors in Brunei and Indonesia, for Qualified Buyers in the Philippines for informational purposes only; for certain specific institutional investors in Malaysia upon request. In Canada this document is for use by investors who are (i) Accredited Investors and (ii) Permitted Clients, as defined under National Instrument 45 106 and National Instrument 31 103, respectively. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by the public or retail investors. Please do not redistribute.

For the distribution of this communication, Continental Europe is defined as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

By accepting this document, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

This document contains general information only and does not take into account individual objectives, taxation position or financial needs. Nor does this constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Neither Invesco Ltd. nor any of its member companies guarantee the return of capital, distribution of income or the performance of any fund or strategy. This document is not an invitation to subscribe for shares in a fund nor is it to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments. As with all investments, there are associated inherent risks. This document is by way of information only. This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom Invesco has provided it. It should not be relied upon by anyone else and you may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco. Asset management services are provided by Invesco in accordance with appropriate local legislation and regulations.

This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

These materials may contain statements that are not purely historical in nature but are “forward-looking statements.” These include, among other things, projections, forecasts, estimates of income, yield or return, future performance targets, sample or pro forma portfolio structures or portfolio composition, scenario analysis, specific investment strategies and proposed or pro forma levels of diversification or sector investment. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “target,” “believe,” the negatives thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Forward looking statements are based upon certain assumptions, some of which are described herein. Actual events are difficult to predict, are beyond the Issuer’s control, and may substantially differ from those assumed. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available on the date hereof and Invesco assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statement.

All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment-making decision. As with all investments, there are associated inherent risks. This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing.

Data as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise stated.

Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.

Australia

This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom Invesco has provided it. It should not be relied upon by anyone else. Information contained in this document may not have been prepared or tailored for an Australian audience and does not constitute an offer of a financial product in Australia. You may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco. The information in this document has been prepared without taking into account any investor’s investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before acting on the information the investor should consider its appropriateness having regard to their investment objectives, financial situation and needs. You should note that this information:

may contain references to dollar amounts which are not Australian dollars;

may contain financial information which is not prepared in accordance with Australian law or practices;

may not address risks associated with investment in foreign currency denominated investments; and

does not address Australian tax issues.

Issued in Australia by Invesco Australia Limited (ABN 48 001 693 232), Level 26, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, Australia which holds an Australian Financial Services License number 239916

New Zealand

This document is issued only to wholesale investors (as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct Act) in New Zealand to whom disclosure is not required under Part 3 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act. This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom it has been provided by Invesco. It should not be relied upon by anyone else and must not be distributed to members of the public in New Zealand. Information contained in this document may not have been prepared or tailored for a New Zealand audience. You may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco. This document does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer of, invitation or proposal to make an offer for, recommendation to apply for, an opinion or guidance on Interests to members of the public in New Zealand. Applications or any requests for information from persons who are members of the public in New Zealand will not be accepted. Issued in New Zealand by Invesco Australia Limited (ABN 48 001 693 232), Level 26, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, Australia which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence number 239916.

Singapore

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This document is provided to Institutional and/or Accredited Investors only in Singapore. It may not be circulated or distributed, whether directly or indirectly, to persons in Singapore other than (i) to an institutional investor under Section 304 of the SFA, (ii) to a relevant person pursuant to Section 305(1), or any person pursuant to Section 305(2), and in accordance with the conditions specified in Section 305 of the SFA, or (iii) otherwise pursuant to, and in accordance with the conditions of, any other applicable provision of the SFA.

Issued in Singapore by Invesco Asset Management Singapore Ltd, 9 Raffles Place, #18-01 Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619.

Hong Kong

This document is only intended for use with Professional Investors in Hong Kong.Issued in Hong Kong by Invesco Hong Kong Limited 景順投資管理有限公司, 45/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong.

Japan

Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6114; Registration Number: The Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Kin-sho) 306; Member of the Investment Management Association of Japan and the Japan Securities Dealers Association, and/or Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc., Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6114. Registration Number: The Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Kin-sho) 583; Member of the Investment Management Association of Japan and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association.

Taiwan

This material is distributed to you in your capacity as Qualified Institutions/Sophisticated Investors. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by members of the public or retail investors. Issued in Taiwan by Invesco Taiwan Limited, 22F, No.1, Songzhi Road, Taipei 11047, Taiwan (0800-045-066). Invesco Taiwan Limited is operated and managed independently.

United States

Issued in the US by Invesco Advisers, Inc., 1331 Spring Street NW, Suite 2500, Atlanta, GA 30309 USA.

Canada

In Canada this document is for use by investors who are (i) Accredited Investors and (ii) Permitted Clients, as defined under National Instrument 45 106 and National Instrument 31 103, respectively. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by the public or retail investors. All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Issued in Canada by Invesco Canada Ltd., 16 York Street, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E6.

Continental Europe, Dubai, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Israel, Ireland and the UK

This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

Israel

This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“Investment Advice Law”). Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder.

Further information is available using the contact details shown.

Issued in:

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and The United Kingdom by Invesco Management S.A., President Building, 37A Avenue JF Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg; Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland. Invesco Asset Management Limited, Index Tower Level 6 - Unit 616, P.O. Box 506599, Al Mustaqbal Street, DIFC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

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