Invesco’s approach to environmental and climate risk management

Our Approach to Environmental and Climate Risks Management

Having a holistic approach to addressing environmental and climate investment risks is essential to our ambition to be the most client-centric asset manager. This includes:

  • Governance: Entity-level board and senior management oversight and leadership on environmental and climate risks
  • Investment Strategy: Integrating environmental risks specifically climate risks as part of investment process particularly for material risk factors
  • Risk Management: Comprehensive risk management framework that includes risk monitoring, portfolio review and escalation supported by data and technology tools
  • Disclosures: Transparency in reporting and disclosures of our approach to environmental and climate risk management  

For more information, kindly refer to:

Invesco’s Firm Stewardship Report: Overview of Invesco’s ESG approach including governance, strategy and ESG tools, industry partnerships:

Invesco’s Firm TCFD Report: TCFD-aligned reporting on Invesco’s approach to climate risks including governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets:

Invesco Hong Kong Limited and Invesco Asset Management Singapore Ltd’s Environmental Risk Management Policy: Entity-level risk management policy taking into account governance, investment strategy, risk management and disclosures for environmental and climate risks:

If there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English version and its Chinese translation, the English version shall prevail.