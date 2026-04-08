Indicators suggest the market likely hasn’t hit bottom yet
Key takeaways
Business cycle: Our preferred cyclical indicators are trending in the wrong direction, but they are not pointing to disaster.
Shifting toward slowdown: Tactically, the picture has softened. Our short-lived global expansion signal has shifted toward a slowdown.
Market bottom. Has the market already found its bottom? Based on our preferred market bottom indicators, the answer for now is likely no.
When your background is in macroeconomic and market strategy, there’s an unstated expectation that you can opine on everything. For example, I wasn’t a microbiologist in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, although I often felt like I was struggling to play one on television. In much the same way, I’m not a military strategist today — nor an expert on the inner thinking of US President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, or Iranian Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini. It’s probably for the best. When you convince yourself that you understand the motivations and goals of political and military leaders, markets would likely have a way of humbling you quickly.
This past week was a reminder. At various points, markets signaled that the war was intensifying, then nearing an end, and intensifying again.1 Trying to trade in reaction to each headline is a recipe for being whipsawed. In periods like this, we come back to what we do best. We focus on interpreting what markets themselves are telling us.
Business cycle indicators have shown only gradual deterioration
Let’s start with the business cycle. As we’ve been saying, our preferred cyclical indicators are trending in the wrong direction, but they aren’t pointing to disaster. Credit spreads have modestly widened,2 inflation expectations have trended higher,3 and the US dollar has modestly strengthened.4 The rise in inflation expectations has led investors to expect further rate increases from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and even the Bank of Japan.5
Taken together, this gradual — but not meaningful — deterioration in cycle indicators suggests that markets still appear to believe in an exit ramp and an eventual resumption of the expansion once near-term uncertainty fades.
Global signals point toward a slowdown
Tactically, the picture has softened. Our short-lived global expansion signal has shifted toward a slowdown. Risk sentiment has been deteriorating,6 and while many leading indicators remained relatively stable,7 they may follow sentiment and confidence and deteriorate. We saw early evidence of that last week. Consumer sentiment weakened,8 and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) services activity moderated.9 They weren’t recessionary readings, but momentum had faded.
Has the market bottomed? Probably not.
That brings us to the weeks ahead and the question that many investors are asking. The major stock indexes have already corrected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen roughly 10%.10 The S&P 500 Index isn’t far behind.11 The MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex USA Index is down more than 11%.12 Has the market already found its bottom? Based on our preferred market bottom indicators, the answer for now is likely no.
- Sentiment has become less bullish, but it hasn’t reached the extremes typically associated with durable bottoms. The American Association of Individual Investors’ (AAII) Sentiment Survey showed bears outnumbering bulls by about 20 percentage points. At prior market lows, that gap has often been closer to 50.13
- Volatility has increased, but it hasn’t surged to levels that have typically coincided with panic. The VIX, for example, hasn’t approached 40.14
- Technicals also continued to deteriorate. The S&P 500 Index fell below its 200-day moving average, which may be an early warning rather than an all-clear signal. During the 2022 market bottom, it ultimately traded 16% below that level before finding a more solid footing.15
Of course, none of that’ll matter if there’s a social media post today calling off the war. But again, who am I to know?
What does this mean for investors?
I may still occasionally find myself playing a military strategist on television, but in practice, I remain grounded in what the market itself is signaling. In the short term, markets may still have work to do before a durable bottom is formed. Tactically, I believe a slowdown environment argues for maintaining stock exposure, but with greater emphasis on quality and more defensive areas of the market. Longer term, we may want to take solace in markets indicating that the broader cycle hasn’t yet ended and that this too shall pass.
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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April 6
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Global
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Easter Monday (selected markets closed)
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Lower liquidity and reduced trading volumes can amplify volatility in open markets
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April 7
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US
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Durable goods orders (Feb.)
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Signals business investment trends and manufacturing momentum
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April 8
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US
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Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes (Mar.)
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Provides insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy debate and future rate path
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Eurozone
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Retail sales (Feb.)
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Key indicator of consumer demand and economic momentum
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April 9
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US
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Personal income and spending/PCE inflation (Feb.)
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Critical gauge of consumer strength and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure
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US
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Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q4, third estimate)
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Confirms growth trends and revisions can affect macro outlook
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April 10
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US
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Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Mar.)
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Primary inflation indicator; major influence on interest rates and markets
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Canada
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Employment report (Mar.)
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Assesses labor market strength and informs Bank of Canada policy expectations
Important information
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
The American Association of Individual Investors’ (AAII) Sentiment Survey offers insight into the opinions of individual investors by asking them their thoughts on where the market is heading in the next six months.
The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US investment grade, fixed-rate bond market.
The Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes US dollar-denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility, and financial issuers.
The CBOE Volatility Index® (VIX®) is a key measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 Index option prices. VIX is the ticker symbol for the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, which shows the market’s expectation of 30-day volatility.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
Credit spread is the difference in yield between bonds of similar maturity but with different credit quality.
A discount measures how much less one stock (or index) is trading compared with another stock (or index).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index of the 30 largest, most widely held stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee of the Federal Reserve Board that meets regularly to set monetary policy, including the interest rates that are charged to banks.
Fixed income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
The MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex USA Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large- and mid-cap stocks across developed and emerging markets, excluding the US. The index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for nonresident investors.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
The US Dollar Index measures the value of the US dollar relative to the majority of its most significant trading partners.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
A spread in finance is the difference between two related values, such as prices, rates, or yields.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of April 2, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.