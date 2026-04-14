Iran war: What’s driving market sentiment?
Key takeaways
Many assumed that if the Middle East conflict lasted more than a few weeks, it would be meaningfully negative for risk assets.
Markets appear to have made a judgment call. They haven’t priced this as a conflict that spirals endlessly outward.
It seems markets crave narrative closure more than calendar precision; are conditions getting better relative to deteriorated expectations?
“It depends on the duration of the conflict.” I cannot remember ever hearing a singular phrase as often as I have this one during the ongoing conflict in Iran. I know that I’ve said it more than once. It has become a kind of shorthand explanation for the uncertainty that conflict brings to economies and markets. If we only knew how long this would last, then we could understand the impact on growth, inflation, policy, and markets.
At the outset, many assumed that anything lasting more than a few weeks would be meaningfully negative for risk assets. Now we’re approaching six weeks. And yet the S&P 500 Index is now nearly flat since the conflict began.1 Credit spreads have tightened.2 Volatility spiked early and then receded.3 Markets did what markets often do — they appear to have absorbed the shock.4
That reality forces a reconsideration of the original assumption.
Narratives versus specifics
Perhaps it wasn’t the specific duration that mattered most. Perhaps it was whether the market would ever succumb to a belief that there was no end in sight. Investors, particularly after last year’s Liberation Day whipsaw, have shown little appetite for pricing in open-ended worst-case scenarios.5 The cost of being overly defensive too early may remain fresh in investors’ memories.
In that context, markets appear to have made a judgment call. They appear to not have priced this as a conflict that spirals endlessly outward. Even talk of a ceasefire, like we got last week, sustainable or not, had been enough to lift risk sentiment. The bar for relief has been surprisingly low.
The terms of any ceasefire remain unclear. Skeptics have been quick to raise issues around tolls collected by Iran at the Strait of Hormuz or the time required to rebuild damaged energy infrastructure. Initial reports suggest that Iran will demand a toll of $1 for every barrel of oil going through the Strait of Hormuz.6 Turning the Strait into a politicized transit route could also raise insurance premiums and financing costs across the energy complex.
These risks are real, but incentives matter. Iran has billions of reasons to normalize energy flows. The region’s Arab producers have strong incentives to rebuild infrastructure quickly and preserve market share. A permanently impaired energy system would hurt everyone involved.
Does that mean we’re heading back to $55 a barrel oil?7 Not necessarily. But does it suggest that prices can come down from recent peaks while remaining elevated relative to pre-conflict levels? That seems likely, in my view. Ultimately, the psychological shift from not knowing whether there’s an end to believing that there’s one may be more important than knowing the exact date. Markets appear to crave narrative closure more than calendar precision and tend to trade well if/when conditions are simply getting better relative to the deteriorated expectations.
Macro backdrop remains supportive
Beyond the conflict itself, the broader macro backdrop still offers support. Global leading indicators remained resilient.8 Inflation expectations are elevated but contained.9 And after a tepid core inflation report,10 the Federal Reserve may even begin to contemplate rate cuts at some point in the future. This isn’t the pristine Goldilocks environment it felt like at the start of the year, but in my view, it remains one that can sustain risk assets.
Bottom line: Perhaps market implications were never fully dependent on the duration of the conflict. Instead, it may depend on whether investors believed the duration was finite.
What to watch this week
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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April 14
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US
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Producer Price Index (PPI)
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Measures inflation pressures at the wholesale level and can influence Federal Reserve policy decisions
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April 15
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US
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Empire State Manufacturing Survey
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Provides an early indication of manufacturing activity and business conditions
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US
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Import and export prices
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Tracks price pressures from global trade and currency movements
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April 16
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US
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Retail sales
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Key indicator of consumer spending, which drives the majority of US economic growth
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US
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Industrial production and capacity utilization
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Measures factory output and the degree of slack in the industrial sector
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|
US
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Philadelphia Federal Reserve Manufacturing Survey
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Regional snapshot of manufacturing health and demand trends
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China
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Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q1)
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Critical signal of global growth momentum from the world’s second-largest economy
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China
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Industrial production
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Reflects the strength of China’s manufacturing and export sectors
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China
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Retail sales
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Measures consumer demand within China’s domestic economy
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UK
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Labour market data
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Provides insight into wage growth, employment conditions, and inflation pressures
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Canada
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Consumer Price Index (CPI)
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Primary inflation gauge guiding Bank of Canada monetary policy decisions
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April 13–19
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Global
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International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meetings
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Policymaker commentary can influence global economic outlooks and financial markets
Important information
Image: Tetra Images / Getty
All data is based on the US dollar.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes US dollar-denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility, and financial issuers.
The CBOE Volatility Index® (VIX®) is a key measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 Index option prices. VIX is the ticker symbol for the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, which shows the market’s expectation of 30-day volatility.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
Credit spread is the difference in yield between bonds of similar maturity but with different credit quality.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the yield spread that must be added to a benchmark yield curve to discount a security’s payments to match its market price, using a dynamic pricing model that accounts for embedded options.
A risk asset is generally described as any financial security or instrument that carries risk and is likely to fluctuate in price.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of April 10, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.