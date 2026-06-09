Market downturn narratives may be missing the mark
Key takeaways
Downturn narratives include the Broadcom revenue “miss,” SpaceX initial public offering, and strong jobs number.
More plausible pullback explanation: The bar for tech, especially AI‑linked tech, has risen dramatically. When expectations soar, even great results can disappoint.
If oil prices and inflation expectations have indeed peaked, the stock market has the potential to broaden out again.
The past few weeks have been filled with quiet murmurs that the stock market’s rise had gone “too far, too fast.” A key narrative has been that the advance wasn’t grounded in reality, and the market had lost touch with fundamentals. Never mind that what many had dismissed as an irrational bubble around artificial intelligence (AI) may be something much larger. I see it as a structural shift toward agentic AI, continuous compute, and the infrastructure required to support perpetual, system‑wide usage rather than sporadic chatbot interactions. The markets have spent much of 2026 appearing to try to catch up to that view.1
Friday’s selloff gave the perma‑bears their moment. The S&P 500 fell 2.64%, the Nasdaq by 4.18%.2 The question now is whether this is the beginning of the prolonged downturn that many have been predicting. I remain skeptical.
What’s striking is the set of explanations being offered for the decline. Each one, when examined closely, feels more like narrative‑filling than signal to me.
1. Broadcom’s revenue “miss”
Some argue that Broadcom’s results mark the beginning of AI companies failing to meet expectations. But Broadcom’s AI semiconductor revenue grew 143% year‑over‑year, and its Q3 revenue guidance is 84% higher than last year.3 These are extraordinary numbers by any historical standard. Sometimes the bar is simply too high to clear every quarter. To suggest this is the end of the structural AI build‑out feels like a stretch.
2. Investors selling stocks to buy SpaceX
Another theory is that investors are raising cash for the upcoming SpaceX listing. But SpaceX’s float is roughly 0.8% of the nearly $70 trillion US stock market,4 — a relative rounding error. It won’t be added to the S&P 500 immediately, and the float is tiny compared to the nearly $8 trillion sitting in US money market funds.5 If investors want liquidity, it seems unlikely that they need to sell the Magnificent 7 to do it.6
3. Strong jobs numbers and fears of Fed hikes
The payroll gain of 172,0007 has been framed as evidence of an overheating economy. Yet it’s well below the 304,000 average monthly gain of the past decade.8 And since 2003, payroll numbers have been revised by an average of 57,000 in either direction.9 Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Friday10 and the 3‑year inflation breakeven declined to 2.53%,11 which, to me, isn’t the profile of an economy running too hot. Where I come from, that looks more like price stability. It will take far more than one payroll print to convince me the Federal Reserve (Fed) is preparing to raise rates.
The upshot
The market has had a strong run.12 When volatility hits, we reach for narratives to explain it. The Fed is always a reasonable one to me, and I do maintain that rate hikes will ultimately end this cycle. I just don’t see it happening now. The more plausible explanation may be simpler: The bar for tech, especially AI‑linked tech, has risen dramatically. When expectations soar, even great results can disappoint.
All is not lost. If oil prices13 and inflation expectations14 have indeed peaked, the market has the potential to broaden out again. Friday’s volatility is unlikely a sign of structural weakness. To me, it’s the price of admission for participating in a market that before Friday had enjoyed a strong advance.
What to watch this week
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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June 8
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US
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Survey of Consumer Expectations
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Insight into inflation expectations and household sentiment
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June 9
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US
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Trade balance (April)
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Global demand trends and the impact of trade on growth
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US
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Wholesale inventories (April)
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Business demand and inventory cycles across the economy
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June 10
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US
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Consumer Price Index (CPI) (May)
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Key inflation report shaping expectations for Federal Reserve policy
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China
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CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) (May)
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Price pressures and domestic demand trends
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China
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Trade data (May)
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Export demand and global growth conditions
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June 11
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US
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PPI (May)
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Pipeline inflation and potential pressure on consumer prices
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Eurozone
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European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting
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Sets interest rates and signals the central bank’s policy path
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June 12
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US
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Michigan Consumer Sentiment (preliminary)
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Timely read on consumer confidence and spending outlook
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UK
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Industrial production (April)
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Measures output and momentum in the UK economy
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UK
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Trade balance (April)
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External demand and currency pressures
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Japan
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Industrial production (April final)
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Shows strength of manufacturing and export-driven activity
Important information
Image: Nikada / Getty
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
AI technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there is no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant R&D spending does not ensure product or service success.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. An investment cannot be made into an index.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) program measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
The S&P 500 Index Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group is a classification within the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) that contains companies primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductors and the machinery used to produce them.
The S&P 500 Index Technology Hardware Select Industry Group is a classification within the S&P 500 Information Technology Sector that contains companies that manufacture and distribute physical IT infrastructure, including communications equipment, computers, peripherals, storage devices, electronic equipment, and electronic components.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are US Treasury securities that are indexed to inflation.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a type of light, sweet crude oil that comes from the US.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of June 8, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.