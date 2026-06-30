Case for a healthy market rotation vs. a tech bubble
Key takeaways
This isn’t 1999. Today’s market looks far healthier and more balanced than the one that preceded the dotcom bust.
Leadership within technology stocks has shifted to companies benefiting from AI-related investment. To me, that’s a rotation, not a breakdown.
Oil prices have fallen, inflation expectations have declined, and breakevens point to moderation rather than acceleration.
It’s tempting to draw parallels between today’s market and the late 1990s, especially in the wake of Alan Greenspan’s passing and the recent selloff in technology stocks. But the comparison doesn’t hold up well. Investors may want to see echoes of the tech bubble in every pullback, yet this environment looks far healthier and far more balanced than the one that preceded the dotcom bust. Greenspan’s era was defined by a runaway surge in technology stocks1 and a Federal Reserve (Fed) that tightened policy into the rally.2 Today’s setup is different. The rotation beneath the surface is likely broader, and the economic backdrop is likely more stable. This isn’t 1999.
Tech rotation
Technology stocks have certainly lost momentum in recent weeks,3 but context matters. The S&P 500 Information Technology sector is still up about 15% this year.4 That’s a strong return by any historical standard, even if it has cooled from earlier peaks. What’s more interesting is that this strength has occurred while the Magnificent 7 have been selling off in aggregate.5 The leadership within technology has shifted from the hyperscaler companies such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft, that have committed to significant AI-related investment, to companies that are benefiting from their investment.6 To me, that’s a rotation, not a breakdown.
Broadening market performance
The rotation isn’t limited to technology. The other 493 companies in the S&P 500 Index have had positive performance in June and are up more than 14% year to date.7 This is exactly the broadening of market performance that many investors were hoping for in 2024 when the market was criticized for being too concentrated. Industrials, real estate, and financials have all delivered strong performance over the past three months.8 Small-cap indexes are at all-time highs.9 These aren’t the signs of a fragile market to me. They’re the signs of a market that’s likely expanding its base of support.
Technology has been experiencing a period of June gloom, but that could easily reverse as earnings season approaches. Even if the sector is consolidating after a strong run, that isn’t inherently negative. Consolidation may be healthy, especially when other parts of the market have been stepping up. A market that relies on a handful of megacaps may be vulnerable. A market that rotates leadership may be resilient.
Declining inflation expectations
The second concern is inflation and the fear that Fed Chair Kevin Warsh could raise rates, ending the cycle in a manner reminiscent of Greenspan in 1999. That fear is overstated in my view. The shape of the yield curve has indicated that policy is already restrictive,10 which to me means the hurdle for additional tightening may be high. Oil prices have fallen sharply11 and inflation expectations have declined.12 Memory prices have been rising,13 which has made laptops and tablets more expensive, but that category represents a small portion of the consumer basket. Inflation breakevens can be a reliable guide, and they’ve pointed to moderation rather than acceleration.14
Greenspan’s warning about irrational exuberance was early. Today doesn’t feel like a moment of excess to me. It feels like a market undergoing a healthy rotation that appears more likely to remain on hold than to tighten into weakness. Investors may be tempted to see ghosts of past bubbles, but in my view, the evidence points to a very different story.
What to watch this week
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Date
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Region
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Event
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Why it matters
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June 29
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Japan
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Unemployment rate (May)
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Key measure of labor market conditions
|
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Japan
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Industrial production (preliminary, May)
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Tracks changes in factory output
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June 30
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China
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Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data (June)
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Gauge of overall business activity
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Europe
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Germany Consumer Price Index (CPI) (June)
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Tracks changes in consumer prices
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Japan
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Tankan survey (Q2)
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Survey of business confidence
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US
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Consumer confidence (June)
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Gauge of household sentiment
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July 1
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China
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Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (June)
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Tracks manufacturing conditions
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Europe
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Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) (preliminary, June)
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Key measure of regional inflation
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US
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ADP employment report (June)
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Early read on private-sector hiring
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US
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Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index (June)
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Monthly gauge of factory activity
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July 2
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Europe
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Eurozone unemployment rate (May)
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Measures job market conditions
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US
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Employment report (June)
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Broad snapshot of employment trends
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US
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Factory orders (May)
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Shows demand for manufactured goods
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July 3
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China
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Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) (June)
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Tracks services sector activity
Important information
Image: Siegfried Layda / Getty
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology companies are sensitive to specific risks such as small markets, business cycle changes, economic growth, technological progress, obsolescence, and regulation. These companies may have limited products, markets, resources, or personnel, making their securities more volatile, especially for smaller start-ups. Rapid technological changes can adversely affect their results. AI companies often rely on patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets to protect their technology, but there's no guarantee these protections will be sufficient. Significant research and development (R&D) spending doesn’t ensure product or service success.
The Bloomberg 500 ex Magnificent 7 Net Return Index is a market-cap weighted benchmark that tracks the performance of the largest US companies, but specifically excludes the Magnificent 7 (Mag 7) stocks: Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla.
The Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Index is an equal-dollar weighted benchmark of the Magnificent 7 companies: Microsoft, Apple, NVIDIA, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Hyperscalers are large cloud service providers that can provide services such as computing and storage at enterprise scale.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Investments focused on a particular industry or sector, such as financials and industrials, are subject to greater risk and can be more impacted by market volatility than more diversified investments.
Investments in real estate-related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents, or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies, and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid. Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
The Magnificent 7 stocks refer to Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.
A market cycle is a trend or pattern that may exist in a given market environment, allowing some securities or asset classes to outperform others.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
Personal consumption expenditures (PCE), or the PCE Index, measures price changes in consumer goods and services. Expenditures included in the index are actual US household expenditures. Core PCE excludes food and energy prices.
Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) are based on monthly surveys of companies worldwide and gauge business conditions within the manufacturing and services sectors.
References to individual securities are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be construed as, recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any security.
The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of small-capitalization stocks and is a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®.
Tightening monetary policy includes actions by a central bank to curb inflation.
The S&P 500® Industrials Index includes stocks in the S&P 500 Index classified as industrial companies based on the Global Industry Classification Standard methodology. The index is market-cap weighted.
The S&P 500® Information Technology Index includes stocks in the S&P 500 Index classified as information technology companies based on the Global Industry Classification Standard methodology. The index is market-cap weighted.
The S&P 500® Semiconductor and Semiconductor Equipment Index measures the performance of companies within the S&P 500 that are engaged in the production of semiconductors, semiconductor machinery, and related materials.
The S&P 500® Financials Index GICS Level 1 Index includes stocks in the S&P 500 Index classified as financial companies based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) methodology. The index is market-cap weighted.
The S&P 500® Real Estate Index is a subset of the S&P 500 that measures the performance of large-cap, publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate management companies.
The S&P SmallCap 600® Index measures the performance of small-capitalization stocks in the US.
A spread in finance is the difference between two related values, such as prices, rates, or yields.
Stocks of small- and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) are US Treasury securities that are indexed to inflation.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is a type of light, sweet crude oil that comes from the US.
The yield curve plots interest rates at a set point in time for bonds of equal credit quality but differing maturity dates in order to project future interest rate changes and economic activity.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of June 26, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.