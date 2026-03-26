Measuring inflation impacts on China from higher oil prices

Historically, energy-driven PPI gains have been concentrated in upstream industrial sectors, which account for most headline PPI increases despite representing a smaller share of the index.6

Spillovers into core CPI remain minimal—a 1% rise in PPI translates into only about 5 basis points of core CPI—indicating that higher commodity prices alone are unlikely to trigger a broad-based or sustained reflation cycle.7

At the enterprise level, higher input costs present a familiar dilemma: raise prices or accept margin compression. In previous years, firms in highly competitive industries often preferred to sacrifice margins to preserve market share.

However, with domestic demand strengthening in recent months and early evidence that “anti-involution” policies are reducing excess capacity, more companies now appear willing to lift prices.

If both demand-pull momentum and supply-side rationalization are sustained, these conditions could mark the beginning of the long-anticipated reflationary cycle.

China macro markets update

Global equities have seen broad-based corrections due to the Iran conflict, but onshore China and US equities have outperformed in March, while Korea, Taiwan, and India stock markets have absorbed the brunt of the selling pressure.

Despite intensifying global growth headwinds, China’s large, diversified economy is comparatively well positioned for extreme macro scenarios. Years of investment in energy security, food security, and supply-chain self-reliance have strengthened macro resilience.

China also benefits from large domestic coal reserves, rapid renewable-energy expansion, high crude stockpiles, and relatively low dependence on Middle East oil, making it more tolerant of energy-driven inflation than many peers.

From a market perspective, MSCI China now trades near ~11x forward earnings8, with low investor positioning and subdued expectations. This could set the stage for upside in the near term, supported by value-seeking domestic and global investors.

As investors have remained structurally underweight energy in recent years, the Iran conflict is a reminder of the importance of diversification.

It remains sensible, in our view, to continue building exposure to China’s energy related segments, particularly renewables, EVs, EV batteries, and grid infrastructure, which are central to China’s long term energy strategy and less vulnerable to global commodity volatility.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.