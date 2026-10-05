Tomoaki Kota

Tomoaki joins Invesco Japan in October 2026 to assume the roles of Chief Investment Officer and Chief Portfolio Manager from the beginning of November, bringing 28 years of investment experience.

Prior to that, he was a senior portfolio manager at Asset Management One. He led and managed the Japan Active Market Oriented IV strategy, an active Japan Equity strategy. He and his team manage over JPY1 trillion for both overseas and domestic clients. Before joining DIAM Asset Management in 2008, which was later integrated into Asset Management One, he specialised in credit investments at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. Prior to that, he was seconded to Tokyo Mitsubishi Asset Management and performed a portfolio manager and research analyst role in the Japanese equity investment division from 1999. He started his career at Bank of Tokyo in 1994.

Tomoaki received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Osaka University. He is also a Certified Member Analyst of the Securities Analysts Association of Japan.