Today's fixed income market presents a different opportunity set than it did just a few years ago. Bond yields have moved higher in this environment of geopolitical tensions, rising energy prices, persistent inflation pressures, and resilient economic growth. As a result, expectations for interest rates have also increased.

Against this backdrop, the key question is where the most compelling value can be found and how portfolios are positioned to capture it.

Overall, we think that bond markets may offer all in yields that could pay investors well, although most of the value is emanating from government bonds rather than credit spreads.

Government bonds: Taking some duration risk

Government bonds have been weak again this year, with yields rising in response to the war in the Middle East and the resulting impact on energy prices. This re-pricing has resulted in bond markets offering yields last seen 20 years ago. In other words, we believe that is beginning to emerge.

As a result, the team is taking some duration risk within duration-sensitive strategies. The aim is to benefit from upwardly sloping yield curves and the possibility of capital appreciation, depending on the path of inflation.

Corporate debt: Remaining conservatively positioned

Credit spreads have been tight for some time, reflecting strong corporate fundamentals, a stable backdrop, and very strong investor demand for income. As a result, portfolios remain relatively conservatively positioned, both in an investment grade and high yield context.

While recent interest-rate volatility has led spreads to widen somewhat, the move has not been significant enough to warrant a wholesale change in portfolio positioning.

What could change our positioning?

Within government bonds, continued moderation in inflation could further support the case for duration exposure.

Within corporate credit, we would need to see more substantial spread widening before we significantly changed portfolio positioning. This could happen if government bond yields rise further or if equity markets weaken, causing credit risk premia to widen in sympathy.

The bottom line

The team believes today's bond markets are offering attractive all-in yields, with the most compelling value currently found in government bonds. Corporate debt continues to offer an important source of income, but current spread levels support a selective and measured approach.

The opportunity in fixed income is not simply about generating income. It is about taking advantage of a market environment in which higher yields may once again provide a more attractive starting point for long-term investors.