Digital Investor Intelligence Report Turning access into action

How behavioural insights can help Europe’s savers become investors
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ABOUT THE REPORT

Investing has never been more accessible yet across the UK, Germany, and Italy cash remains in savings. New research shows the biggest barrier to investing is not accessibility. This report details how banks, fintechs, and wealth platforms can help savers feel ready to invest.

6000 People surveyed

We surveyed 6,000 people to understand why households continue to hold their savings in cash.

12 Behavioural barriers

We analysed 12 behavioural barriers to understand what prevents investment action.

4 Types of savers

We detail four types of savers and four activation strategies tailored to their needs.

01

€1.16 trillion in potential lost opportunity cost

If households had directed just half of their annual savings contributions into a globally diversified equity portfolio between 2015-2025, they could potentially have generated an additional €1.16 trillion in collective wealth. Our survey points to a psychological gap that must close before the financial one can.

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02

Most savers are interested in investing

71% of UK savers, 67% of German savers, and 65% of Italian savers say they are interested in investing. Yet many never take the first step. The industry's challenge has shifted from creating awareness to converting intention into action.

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03

What's keeping savers from investing

Overcoming fear is the single largest conversion opportunity in wealth management. Only 40% of interested savers cite lack of knowledge as a barrier and just 23% cite lack of capital. By contrast, 53% say fear holds them back.

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Get the complete “Turning access into action” report with market-specific findings and actionable recommendations to turn interested savers into investors.

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  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important information

    Data as at 19.08.2026, unless otherwise stated. By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

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