A portfolio with a different job to do

The Dutch pension transition is often described as an administrative change, and in one respect it is: every unit of investment now has to be attributed to an individual. But the portfolio consequences are real. Under the solidarity scheme, which is expected to hold the large majority of Dutch pension assets, investments remain collective while allocation is set across age cohorts, each with a risk profile drawn from participant risk-preference surveys and its own lifecycle. Under the flexible scheme, lifecycles are individual, with an optional risk reserve whose allocation rules must be defined in advance.

The practical effect is a portfolio that is more return-driven than the one it replaces, and one in which each asset class must justify itself differently depending on which cohort it is serving. That makes this a useful moment to look again at real estate, not as an allocation to be argued for in general, but as an asset class with a specific job to do at different points in a participant's lifecycle.1

Where real estate’s returns come from

Three characteristics make real estate relevant to a pension portfolio: income that is contractual rather than discretionary, growth potential over long holding periods, and returns only loosely correlated with equities and bonds. It is also the largest of the private markets asset classes, estimated at around $38.5 trillion, which is more than private equity and private credit combined.

Income is the principal driver. Roughly 78% of the return from European property since 2001 has come from income rather than capital appreciation.2

Two kinds of income matter here, and they behave differently. Inelastic income comes from uses whose demand holds up through pricing and economic cycles. It delivers predictable cash flow, underpinned by the spread between yields and funding costs and by indexation built into leases. Resilient income comes from multi-let assets whose tenant base is diverse enough that no single occupier matters much, and where rental growth is earned through leasing, tenant turnover and active portfolio management. One is a stability engine; the other is a growth engine that pays as it goes. A portfolio that allocates across cohorts needs both, in different proportions.

Why the entry point matters

Real estate should be judged over multi-year holding periods, but entry pricing has a lasting effect on realised returns, and the asset class has just been through an unusually deep repricing. Valuations have rebased, transaction volumes are picking up, and in many European markets real estate yields now exceed financing costs, so leverage adds to returns rather than subtracting from them.

For a fund with a multi-decade horizon, the relevant point is not that the market has bottomed. It is that the yield available at entry today bears little resemblance to the one on offer through the post-crisis decade, when property was treated as a fixed income substitute at pricing that stopped making sense as soon as rates normalised.

What drives returns going forward

Three structural forces support the asset class over the horizon a pension fund invests over, and none of them depends on timing the cycle.

Demographics. Ageing populations are increasing demand for senior living, and affordability pressures are pushing households across the generations into renting.

Urbanisation against constrained supply. European cities are still growing, and growth brings demand for housing and for the industrial space that serves local consumption and e-commerce. Supply has moved the opposite way: across Europe the estimated housing shortfall approaches 10 million homes,3 and most markets carry a long-standing shortage of urban industrial space. Structural demand meeting constrained supply is the condition in which rents rise.

Technology and healthcare. Data centre demand is being driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and demand for medical office and research facilities by growth in healthcare provision.

Equity and debt are one toolkit, not two separate decisions

As real estate debt has matured, the range of jobs the asset class can be asked to do has widened. Lending against a property generates contractual income with a risk profile unlike that of owning the same building, and it can be used to lean an allocation toward either income or growth. European real estate debt in particular has developed into a distinct solution for investors who want property cash flows with a defined position in the capital structure. For a fund thinking in terms of participant outcomes rather than asset labels, equity and debt are two routes to the same underlying cash flows.