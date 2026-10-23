Insight A return-driven portfolio: where real estate fits after the reform
Key takeaways
-
The transition to a contribution-based system makes Dutch portfolios more return-driven and allocates risk by cohort, changing what each asset class is asked to do.
-
Real estate's combination of durable income and growth potential maps onto cohort lifecycles, but its purpose differs sharply between younger and older cohorts.
-
Dutch funds set their investable universe through the five-yearly ALM study. An asset class that is not represented in that study is effectively unavailable until the next one, which makes the timing of the conversation as important as the case itself.
A portfolio with a different job to do
The Dutch pension transition is often described as an administrative change, and in one respect it is: every unit of investment now has to be attributed to an individual. But the portfolio consequences are real. Under the solidarity scheme, which is expected to hold the large majority of Dutch pension assets, investments remain collective while allocation is set across age cohorts, each with a risk profile drawn from participant risk-preference surveys and its own lifecycle. Under the flexible scheme, lifecycles are individual, with an optional risk reserve whose allocation rules must be defined in advance.
The practical effect is a portfolio that is more return-driven than the one it replaces, and one in which each asset class must justify itself differently depending on which cohort it is serving. That makes this a useful moment to look again at real estate, not as an allocation to be argued for in general, but as an asset class with a specific job to do at different points in a participant's lifecycle.1
Where real estate’s returns come from
Three characteristics make real estate relevant to a pension portfolio: income that is contractual rather than discretionary, growth potential over long holding periods, and returns only loosely correlated with equities and bonds. It is also the largest of the private markets asset classes, estimated at around $38.5 trillion, which is more than private equity and private credit combined.
Income is the principal driver. Roughly 78% of the return from European property since 2001 has come from income rather than capital appreciation.2
Two kinds of income matter here, and they behave differently. Inelastic income comes from uses whose demand holds up through pricing and economic cycles. It delivers predictable cash flow, underpinned by the spread between yields and funding costs and by indexation built into leases. Resilient income comes from multi-let assets whose tenant base is diverse enough that no single occupier matters much, and where rental growth is earned through leasing, tenant turnover and active portfolio management. One is a stability engine; the other is a growth engine that pays as it goes. A portfolio that allocates across cohorts needs both, in different proportions.
Why the entry point matters
Real estate should be judged over multi-year holding periods, but entry pricing has a lasting effect on realised returns, and the asset class has just been through an unusually deep repricing. Valuations have rebased, transaction volumes are picking up, and in many European markets real estate yields now exceed financing costs, so leverage adds to returns rather than subtracting from them.
For a fund with a multi-decade horizon, the relevant point is not that the market has bottomed. It is that the yield available at entry today bears little resemblance to the one on offer through the post-crisis decade, when property was treated as a fixed income substitute at pricing that stopped making sense as soon as rates normalised.
What drives returns going forward
Three structural forces support the asset class over the horizon a pension fund invests over, and none of them depends on timing the cycle.
- Demographics. Ageing populations are increasing demand for senior living, and affordability pressures are pushing households across the generations into renting.
- Urbanisation against constrained supply. European cities are still growing, and growth brings demand for housing and for the industrial space that serves local consumption and e-commerce. Supply has moved the opposite way: across Europe the estimated housing shortfall approaches 10 million homes,3 and most markets carry a long-standing shortage of urban industrial space. Structural demand meeting constrained supply is the condition in which rents rise.
- Technology and healthcare. Data centre demand is being driven by cloud computing and artificial intelligence, and demand for medical office and research facilities by growth in healthcare provision.
Equity and debt are one toolkit, not two separate decisions
As real estate debt has matured, the range of jobs the asset class can be asked to do has widened. Lending against a property generates contractual income with a risk profile unlike that of owning the same building, and it can be used to lean an allocation toward either income or growth. European real estate debt in particular has developed into a distinct solution for investors who want property cash flows with a defined position in the capital structure. For a fund thinking in terms of participant outcomes rather than asset labels, equity and debt are two routes to the same underlying cash flows.
Entry yields are back to levels last seen more than a decade ago, and spreads cover debt costs
Fitting real estate to the cohort lifecycle
This is where the asset class case becomes a portfolio case, and where the answer differs by fund and by cohort.
For younger cohorts, real estate competes with equities for growth capital and should be held to a growth hurdle. The relevant part of the opportunity set is development and value-add strategies, urban logistics, and resilient-income assets where active management drives rental growth. The argument is diversification of return drivers: property returns come from rents, lease structures and local supply and demand, not from the earnings of a small number of very large listed companies. With equity markets more concentrated than they have been, that difference matters more than it used to.
For cohorts approaching and in retirement, the job changes. Income durability and lower sensitivity to the cycle begin to dominate, and inelastic income—long, indexed and contractual—is what the portfolio needs from the asset class. Where a fund operates a risk reserve, assets with predictable cash flows are also easier to model against pre-defined allocation rules than assets whose returns depend on capital movements.
There is a further point specific to the new system. Because results are now attributed to individuals and reported more frequently, the source of a return matters more than it did. A return that arrives as contractual rent is easier to explain to a participant, and to a board, than one that arrives as a valuation movement.
What real estate is for, by cohort
Cohort
What real estate is for
What it has to beat
|Younger
|Growth from return drivers unrelated to listed equity earnings; rental growth captured through active management
|An equity hurdle — it is competing for growth capital
|Mid-career
|A blend: growth that pays as it goes, with rising weight on income reliability
|Credit and other income assets, on total return rather than yield alone
|Approaching and in retirement
|Long, indexed, contractual income with lower sensitivity to the cycle
|Fixed income, on income durability and explainability to participants
For illustrative purposes only.
The ALM study is the real gate
None of this matters if the asset class is not in the study. Dutch funds revisit their ALM study every five years, and in practice an asset class that is absent from it is not available to the fund until the next one. Some funds have found themselves unable to consider private market allocations for precisely this reason, not because the investment case was rejected but because it was never in scope to be made.
That has a practical implication for timing. The useful conversation about real estate is not the one that happens during a selection process. It is the one that happens before the next ALM study, with the ALM provider in the room, about how real estate should be represented in the first place: as equity, as debt, or as both, and against which return and risk assumptions.
Where to start
For most funds the first step is not a decision about whether to allocate but a piece of analysis: what a given allocation would do to the risk, return and liquidity profile of each cohort, and what it would displace. That work is most useful when it is built on the fund's own assumptions rather than a manager's, and when it produces something an investment team or fiduciary manager can take to a board as its own case.
Invesco Real Estate invests across the risk-return spectrum, from core and core-plus equity through to higher-returning strategies and real estate debt, with investment teams on the ground in markets across Europe. Our Benelux institutional team works with pension funds, fiduciary managers and their advisers to assess where real estate may support participant outcomes across the cohort lifecycle.
Related insights
-
Explore the trends shaping US real estate today.13 August 2026
-
Alternatives Navigating private markets for insurers
Joe Steidl, Nikhil GangwaniThe Invesco Solutions team shares their views on a range of private market asset classes and investment implications for insurers.17 June 2026
-
Investment Outlook Insurers: Private markets can offer diversification in a mixed investment environment
Nikhil GangwaniInsurers need to diversify return sources, reduce exposure to correlated shocks, and optimise capital efficiency. Selective allocations to private markets can help.15 June 2026
-
Real estate Why consider European real estate?
InvescoExplore the trends reshaping European real estate opportunities today.27 May 2026
Change site/location
Confirm your role to continue
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.