Fixed income Money market and short duration

Offering our clients a full suite of cash management solutions spanning the money market, ultrashort and short-term duration spectrum.
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Money market and short duration

Why partner with us Focused on stability, liquidity and current income.

We have an established legacy of managing money markets and navigating the front end of the yield curve through numerous market environments, interest rate regimes, and credit events. We seek to leverage our team’s experience, knowledge and relationships to generate performance while aiming to preserve capital and maintaining liquidity.

Deep expertise

With 40-plus years of experience, we seek to help protect client assets, preserve capital, maintain liquidity, and pursue attractive yields in all markets1.

Disciplined process

We tap into Invesco’s fixed income’s global macro research team while employing rigorous, bottom-up credit research to build portfolios and manage risk.

Diverse solutions

Clients benefit from a broad range of solutions to meet varied cash management needs across time horizons and risk preferences. 

$185B In assets managed

One of the industry’s largest providers of cash management solutions globally.2

40+ yrs Managing liquidity

Invesco has managed cash and ultra short duration assets for over 40 years.2

175 Investment professionals

A dedicated team of investment professionals with an average 18 years of experience.2

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A leader in cash management solutions

Laurie Brignac, CIO of Invesco Global Liquidity, describes² how cash managers need to balance three objectives: protecting principal, maintaining liquidity, and generating competitive yields. Find out how Invesco can help meet your cash management needs.

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What we offer Featured products

Frequently asked questions

A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in short-term, high-quality debt instruments like government securities, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper. It’s designed to offer stability, liquidity, and modest income. They are categorised as either Short-term MMFs or Standard MMFs. Within these two categories, three structural options are offered:

  • Public Debt Constant Net Asset Value (CNAV) Funds
  • Low Volatility Net Asset Value (LVNAV) Funds
  • Variable Net Asset Value (VNAV) Funds 

Ultrashort and short-term bond funds are investments that hold debt securities with short maturities, typically less than one year for ultrashort funds and one to three years for short-term funds. They are considered lower-risk, low-return investments, designed to provide capital preservation and liquidity with minimal exposure to interest-rate fluctuations. 

While not guaranteed, money market funds are considered low-risk because they invest in high quality, short-term securities, and adhere to specific regulations prescribed by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. Money market funds aim to preserve capital and provide liquidity.

  • Seeks capital preservation
  • Daily liquidity
  • Competitive yields potential vs. traditional savings accounts
  • Diversification across short-term instruments

Money market funds are ideal for investors seeking a place to hold cash, manage liquidity, or park funds temporarily while waiting for other investment opportunities.

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  • Footnotes

    1 There is no guarantee that these objectives will be achieved.

    2 Source Invesco, as at 31 December 2025.

     

    Important information

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

    A Money Market Fund (MMF) is not a guaranteed investment vehicle. An investment in MMFs is different from an investment in deposits; the principal invested in an MMF is capable of fluctuation and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The risk of loss of the principal is to be borne by the investor. The MMF does not rely on external support for guaranteeing the liquidity of the MMF or stabilising the NAV per share.

    For more information on our funds and the relevant risks, please refer to the share class-specific Key Information Documents / Key Investor Information Documents (available in local language), the Annual or Interim Reports, the Prospectus, and constituent documents, as well as a summary of investor rights, available in English, from www.invescomanagementcompany.ie. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. 

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