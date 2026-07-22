A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in short-term, high-quality debt instruments like government securities, certificates of deposit, and commercial paper. It’s designed to offer stability, liquidity, and modest income. They are categorised as either Short-term MMFs or Standard MMFs. Within these two categories, three structural options are offered:

Public Debt Constant Net Asset Value (CNAV) Funds

Low Volatility Net Asset Value (LVNAV) Funds

Variable Net Asset Value (VNAV) Funds