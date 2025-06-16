IWI ACE Academy Event Follow Up
Thank you for attending the IWI ACE Academy preconference session on challenges and opportunities in private markets. Following up with resources for your practice and portfolios.
Session recap
Not just about your portfolios:
Challenges and opportunities in private markets
The Wealth Management industry is changing, and your business has become more complex. Clients are expecting more from you, highlighting the need to look beyond the traditional stock and bond portfolio to provide alternative sources of income. This presents challenges beyond just the critical question of how to incorporate alternative investments into their portfolios; you must also think about how alternatives fit into your practice and the words to use when talking to clients.
In this session, we discussed:
- Enhancing your business: How alternatives fit into your practice
- Connecting with clients: Power of Alternaties and Building Opportunities language studies
- Optimizing your portfolio: Simplifying private markets
Speakers:
Tim Wilkinson, Executive Consultant, Invesco Global Consulting, Invesco
Daniil Shapiro, CFA, Director, Product Development, Cerulli Associates
Brett Van Bortel, Director of Consulting Services, Invesco Global Consulting, Invesco
Danielle Singer, Head of NA Client Solutions, Invesco Investment Solutions, Invesco