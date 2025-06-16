IWI ACE Academy Event Follow Up

NA2903611

FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR USE ONLY- NOT FOR USE WITH THE PUBLIC

This content is provided for informational and/or educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational, educational and entertainment purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of any of their content will result in increased business.

Invesco is not affiliated with Investments and Wealth Institute.

All investing involves risk, including risk of loss.

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.