Dynamic Multifactor
Dynamic factor allocations seek to achieve better results by anticipating changes in the business cycle.
The Global Tactical Asset Allocation model maintains a cautious asset allocation versus benchmark, overweighting fixed income relative to equities.
According to Google Trends, interest in Low Volatility surged significantly in 2025 after a lull from 2022 to 2024.
After over 30 years of annual reconstitutions, the index provider will add semi-annual reconstitutions starting November 2026, pending a successful test in November 2025.
To help indexing investors understand the implications of the current market environment, we’ve brought together Invesco’s experts to help answer these key questions and more:
Dynamic factor allocations seek to achieve better results by anticipating changes in the business cycle.
Meet the Invesco Solutions team who work as an extension of your team to develop solutions tailored to portfolio needs.
Invesco has been managing index replication portfolios since 1999.
NA4443726
Important information
This information is intended for Institutional Investors that are US residents.
All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. As with all investments there are associated inherent risks. This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing.
Institutional Separate Accounts and Separately Managed Accounts are offered by Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers, which provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities.
The Invesco Solutions (IS) team is part of Invesco Advisers, Inc. (IAI), an investment adviser that provides investment advisory services and does not sell securities.
Each of these entities is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Please contact your Invesco representative for additional information
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.