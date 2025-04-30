Asset allocation

Institutional indexing news

April 30, 2025
Vincent de Martel
Vincent de Martel
Head of Index Solutions, Solutions Advisory
Emily McKinley
Emily McKinley
Head of Institutional Specialists ETFs & Models
Peyton Klockner
Peyton Klockner
Associate, Index Solutions
Institutional indexing news
Key takeaways
Current model position
1

The Global Tactical Asset Allocation model maintains a cautious asset allocation versus benchmark, overweighting fixed income relative to equities.

Increasing interest in Low Volatility
2

According to Google Trends, interest in Low Volatility surged significantly in 2025 after a lull from 2022 to 2024.

Russell index reconstitution moves to semi-annual
3

After over 30 years of annual reconstitutions, the index provider will add semi-annual reconstitutions starting November 2026, pending a successful test in November 2025.

To help indexing investors understand the implications of the current market environment, we’ve brought together Invesco’s experts to help answer these key questions and more:

  • Where are we within the current market regime?
  • Why is interest in Low Volatility the highest since COVID crisis?
  • What impact will the annual Russell index reconstitution's move to semi-annual have on index investors?

Download insight

Related insights